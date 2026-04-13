Haarlem Jazz & More
Haarlem Jazz & More
Come and enjoy the beautiful city of Haarlem with a soundtrack this August 14-16 as Haarlem Jazz & More fills the streets with international artists and swinging beats.
Haarlem Jazz & More music festival
Haarlem's market square is usually known for the incredible weekend market it hosts, featuring a large array of delicious Dutch food. This August, however, you can take a seat at one of the many terraces and enjoy a beer and some jazz.
With three stages set up on different sides of the square, Haarlem is set to become jazz central for the weekend!
What's on at Haarlem Jazz & More
The music kicks off at 6pm each day and bands or DJs play until midnight on Thursday, August 14 and until 1am on Friday and Saturday, August 15 and 16. But don't worry, you get Sunday off to recover from all your late-night dancing!
The lineup is a great mix of local favourites, new artists on the Dutch scene and international stars.
Getting to Haarlem Jazz & More
The festival takes place on the Grote Markt and surrounding streets. Haarlem, like most Dutch cities, has a medieval centre, so driving in is not recommended due to its narrow streets and limited parking. Public transport is the best way to get here. The Grote Markt is just a 10-minute walk from Haarlem Central Station, which is well-connected to the rest of the Netherlands by both train and bus.
The festival is free, and no tickets are required. You can view the entire programme on the Haarlem Jazz & More website.