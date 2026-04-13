Come and enjoy the beautiful city of Haarlem with a soundtrack this August 14-16 as Haarlem Jazz & More fills the streets with international artists and swinging beats.

Haarlem Jazz & More music festival

Haarlem's market square is usually known for the incredible weekend market it hosts, featuring a large array of delicious Dutch food. This August, however, you can take a seat at one of the many terraces and enjoy a beer and some jazz.

With three stages set up on different sides of the square, Haarlem is set to become jazz central for the weekend!

What's on at Haarlem Jazz & More

The music kicks off at 6pm each day and bands or DJs play until midnight on Thursday, August 14 and until 1am on Friday and Saturday, August 15 and 16. But don't worry, you get Sunday off to recover from all your late-night dancing!