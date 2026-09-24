GLOW Light Festival

The world’s largest international light art festival, GLOW Eindhoven is a feast for the senses and the imagination and the family-friendly show is completely free to explore!

Light art at GLOW

GLOW Eindhoven is a light art festival that provides a platform for artists, designers and architects who work with light. Illuminated expositions in public spaces that interact with the city view and the audience itself will pop up all around Eindhoven. Every year, around 750.000 visitors come to see the sights. Several artists will be creating bright installations, sculptures, projections and performances.

Eindhoven’s connection to light

GLOW started in 2006 to show Eindhoven's strong connection to light. Symbolically, light stands for innovation and ideas. In the city of Eindhoven, high-standing technology and breathtaking design constantly hit the streets. In a more literal sense, Eindhoven was the home of the Philips light-bulb production plant and many other light-related companies.

The theme of this year's GLOW Light Art Festival

This year's theme is "Connect", with GLOW exploring the essence of light in all its facets, such as a river, crowd, or a trend gradually flowing through the streets. Without a continuous flow, everything becomes stagnant, so the stream is vital to life.