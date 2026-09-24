Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
GLOW Light Festival

GLOW Light Festival

Glow light art festival Eindhoven

GLOW Light Festival

-
-
Around the inner city Eindhoven
Free

The world’s largest international light art festival, GLOW Eindhoven is a feast for the senses and the imagination and the family-friendly show is completely free to explore!

Light art at GLOW

GLOW Eindhoven is a light art festival that provides a platform for artists, designers and architects who work with light. Illuminated expositions in public spaces that interact with the city view and the audience itself will pop up all around Eindhoven. Every year, around 750.000 visitors come to see the sights. Several artists will be creating bright installations, sculptures, projections and performances.

Eindhoven’s connection to light

GLOW started in 2006 to show Eindhoven's strong connection to light. Symbolically, light stands for innovation and ideas. In the city of Eindhoven, high-standing technology and breathtaking design constantly hit the streets. In a more literal sense, Eindhoven was the home of the Philips light-bulb production plant and many other light-related companies.

light art eindhoven glow

The theme of this year's GLOW Light Art Festival

This year's theme is "Connect", with GLOW exploring the essence of light in all its facets, such as a river, crowd, or a trend gradually flowing through the streets. Without a continuous flow, everything becomes stagnant, so the stream is vital to life. 

Visit the GLOW route

These light art projects are all connected by a free 5km walking route, starting at the Stationsplein, leading past the Philips Stadium and back to the city centre via the Stadhuisplein, although you can start and stop anywhere along the route you like.

GLOW Eindhoven is happening from 6.30pm until 11pm every evening of the festival. There are also projects in the villages of Oirschot, Best and Helmond from November 8-15 from 6.30pm until 10.00pm. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

IamExpat Fair EindhovenIamExpat Fair Eindhoven
Klokgebouw, 5617 AB,
Eindhoven International Quiz NightEindhoven International Quiz Night
-
Grandcafé Centraal Eindhoven, Markt 8, 5611 EB
Dutch Design WeekDutch Design Week
-
Anna Fedorova plays Grieg with Sinfonia Rotterdam this autumnAnna Fedorova plays Grieg with Sinfonia Rotterdam this autumn
-
Kloosterkerk
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.