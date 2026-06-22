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IamExpat Fair Eindhoven

IamExpat Fair Eindhoven

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IamExpat Fair Eindhoven

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Klokgebouw, 5617 AB, Eindhoven
Book your tickets now!

Looking for your next job opportunity? Need mortgage advice? Want to enrol in a quality Dutch course or an MBA?

Join us at the IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven on October 3, 2026, the meeting place for expats and local businesses!

“Everything internationals need, in one location, on one day”

The IamExpat Fair returns to Eindhoven

The IamExpat Fair is coming to Eindhoven once again! On October 3, the fair returns to Eindhoven’s phenomenal Klokgebouw, a building dating from the 1920s, spanning an astounding 30.000m2 and welcoming over one hundred events, concerts and festivals each year.

Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats from around the world, this event is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need in one location on one day.

Iamexpat Fair Eindhoven Exhibitor

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At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure.

For visitors who want to delve a bit deeper, we also offer a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops provide valuable insights into the topics that matter most to internationals. 

Need help filing your tax return? Ready to start your own business? Or seeking advice on buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it's done at one of our workshops.

Entrance is free with online registration. Tickets are limited, get your free ticket now!

Iamexpat Fair Eindhoven Stands

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7 great reasons to attend the IamExpat Fair

  • Learn how to rent, buy property, and secure a mortgage in the Netherlands
  • Talk to recruiters, browse job vacancies and set new career goals
  • Attend workshops and presentations
  • Discover expat-focused services and businesses
  • Find the perfect Dutch language school
  • Benefit from special offers only available at the IamExpat Fair
  • Explore international schools, tutoring and educational opportunities for young people

Get your free tickets to the leading expat fair in the Netherlands 

Since its launch, the IamExpat Fair has connected over 660 companies with more than 38.500 visitors from 160 countries worldwide, and hosted over 400 workshops and information sessions, making it the leading fair for internationals in the Netherlands.

Save the date and get your ticket online.

Iamexpat Fair Eindhoven Workshop

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Attend a workshop

Workshops and presentations will run throughout the day during the fair. The full workshop programme will be announced in September!

Exhibitors at the fair

From language schools and tax advisers to wedding planners and au pairs, there’s something for everyone. Explore the diverse range of exhibitors at the IamExpat Fair.

Iamexpat Fair Eindhoven Information Stand

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Save the date

We’re there all day, between 10am and 5pm, and the first 2.000 visitors get a free stylish tote bag, so get on your bike! See you there on October 3. We're looking forward to seeing you there!

Nl Shakti Nutrition POP Up

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Save the date and visit the IamExpat Fair website for more information and to get your free ticketDon't forget to confirm your attendance on Facebook and Meetup as well.

  • Time: 10am to 5pm
  • Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
  • Location: Klokgebouw, Eindhoven
Iamexpat Fair Eindhoven Klokgebouw

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Book your tickets now!
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