IamExpat Fair Eindhoven
Image credit: IamExpat
IamExpat Fair Eindhoven
Looking for your next job opportunity? Need mortgage advice? Want to enrol in a quality Dutch course or an MBA?
Join us at the IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven on October 3, 2026, the meeting place for expats and local businesses!
“Everything internationals need, in one location, on one day”
The IamExpat Fair returns to Eindhoven
The IamExpat Fair is coming to Eindhoven once again! On October 3, the fair returns to Eindhoven’s phenomenal Klokgebouw, a building dating from the 1920s, spanning an astounding 30.000m2 and welcoming over one hundred events, concerts and festivals each year.
Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats from around the world, this event is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need in one location on one day.
Image credit: IamExpat
At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure.
For visitors who want to delve a bit deeper, we also offer a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops provide valuable insights into the topics that matter most to internationals.
Need help filing your tax return? Ready to start your own business? Or seeking advice on buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it's done at one of our workshops.
Play together as a family in our new Kids Area, hosted by Korein For Children, with a selection of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Between games, families can wander through the wide-ranging Family & Kids section of the fair featuring several international schools, the kids' bike service BikeFlip, and more!
Entrance is free with online registration. Tickets are limited; get your free ticket now!
Image credit: IamExpat
8 great reasons to attend the IamExpat Fair
- Learn how to rent, buy property, and secure a mortgage in the Netherlands
- Talk to recruiters, discover career coaches and set new career goals
- Attend workshops and presentations
- Discover expat-focused services and businesses
- Find the perfect Dutch language school
- Benefit from special offers only available at the IamExpat Fair
- Explore international schools, tutoring and educational opportunities for young people
- Bring the whole family and play with the little ones in the kids’ area
Get your free tickets to the leading expat fair in the Netherlands
Since its launch, the IamExpat Fair has connected over 660 companies with more than 38.500 visitors from 160 countries worldwide, and hosted over 400 workshops and information sessions, making it the leading fair for internationals in the Netherlands.
Save the date and get your ticket online.
Image credit: IamExpat
Attend a workshop
Workshops and presentations will run throughout the day during the fair. The full workshop programme will be announced in August!
Exhibitors at the fair
From language schools and tax advisers to career coaches and fitness studios, there’s something for everyone. Explore the diverse range of exhibitors at the IamExpat Fair.
One lucky visitor will win big with our Newcomers Prize!
We want to give one lucky IamExpat Fair Eindhoven visitor an exclusive Newcomers Prize packed with carefully curated services and products for newcomers to the Netherlands!
Included in our Newcomers Prize:
- Blue Umbrella: A free standard income tax filing for the 2026 fiscal year
- Language Institute Regina Coeli: Four free online lessons with a teacher
- Happy Bodies Lifestyle Clubs: Three months of complimentary All-In Lifestyle Coaching at Happy Bodies Lifestyle Clubs Eindhoven (including personal lifestyle coaching)
- Swapfiets: Six-month Deluxe membership
To enter the draw for the Newcomers Prize, follow our Instagram account, like and comment on this post, and register for your free ticket to the IamExpat Fair.
Image credit: IamExpat
Save the date
We’re there all day, between 10am and 5pm, and the first 2.000 visitors get a free stylish tote bag, so get on your bike! See you there on October 3. We're looking forward to seeing you there!
Save the date and visit the IamExpat Fair website for more information and to get your free ticket! Don't forget to confirm your attendance on Facebook, LinkedIn and Meetup as well.
- Time: 10am to 5pm
- Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
- Location: Klokgebouw, Eindhoven
Image credit: IamExpat