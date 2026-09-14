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Looking for your next job opportunity? Need mortgage advice? Want to enrol in a quality Dutch course or an MBA? Join us at the IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven on October 3, 2026, the meeting place for expats and local businesses! “Everything internationals need, in one location, on one day” The IamExpat Fair returns to Eindhoven The IamExpat Fair is coming to Eindhoven once again! On October 3, the fair returns to Eindhoven’s phenomenal Klokgebouw, a building dating from the 1920s, spanning an astounding 30.000m2 and welcoming over one hundred events, concerts and festivals each year. Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats from around the world, this event is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need in one location on one day.

Image credit: IamExpat At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure. For visitors who want to delve a bit deeper, we also offer a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops provide valuable insights into the topics that matter most to internationals. Need help filing your tax return? Ready to start your own business? Or seeking advice on buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it's done at one of our workshops. Play together as a family in our new Kids Area, hosted by Korein For Children, with a selection of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Between games, families can wander through the wide-ranging Family & Kids section of the fair featuring several international schools, the kids' bike service BikeFlip, and more!