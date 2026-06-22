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Looking for your next job opportunity? Need mortgage advice? Want to enrol in a quality Dutch course or an MBA? Join us at the IamExpat Fair in Eindhoven on October 3, 2026, the meeting place for expats and local businesses! “Everything internationals need, in one location, on one day” The IamExpat Fair returns to Eindhoven The IamExpat Fair is coming to Eindhoven once again! On October 3, the fair returns to Eindhoven’s phenomenal Klokgebouw, a building dating from the 1920s, spanning an astounding 30.000m2 and welcoming over one hundred events, concerts and festivals each year. Bringing together local businesses, service providers, and thousands of expats from around the world, this event is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need in one location on one day.

Image credit: Shutterstock.com At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure. For visitors who want to delve a bit deeper, we also offer a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops provide valuable insights into the topics that matter most to internationals. Need help filing your tax return? Ready to start your own business? Or seeking advice on buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it's done at one of our workshops. Entrance is free with online registration. Tickets are limited, get your free ticket now!

Image credit: Shutterstock.com 7 great reasons to attend the IamExpat Fair Learn how to rent, buy property, and secure a mortgage in the Netherlands

Talk to recruiters, browse job vacancies and set new career goals

Attend workshops and presentations

Discover expat-focused services and businesses

Find the perfect Dutch language school

Benefit from special offers only available at the IamExpat Fair

Explore international schools, tutoring and educational opportunities for young people Get your free tickets to the leading expat fair in the Netherlands Since its launch, the IamExpat Fair has connected over 660 companies with more than 38.500 visitors from 160 countries worldwide, and hosted over 400 workshops and information sessions, making it the leading fair for internationals in the Netherlands. Save the date and get your ticket online. Image credit: Shutterstock.com Attend a workshop Workshops and presentations will run throughout the day during the fair. The full workshop programme will be announced in September! Exhibitors at the fair From language schools and tax advisers to wedding planners and au pairs, there’s something for everyone. Explore the diverse range of exhibitors at the IamExpat Fair.