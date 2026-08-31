Eindhoven International Quiz Night
Eindhoven International Quiz Night
The Eindhoven International Quiz Night is a fun weekly event, hosted in English, with questions about every topic under the sun! Join in and be part of the community.
- Every Thursday, starting at 8pm
- Location: Grand Café Centraal, Markt 8, 5611 EB Eindhoven
- Find out more: check out the Eindhoven International Quiz Night website
- Fee: 5 euros per person
Take part in Eindhoven's favourite weekly pub quiz
Eindhoven International Quiz Night has become a well-known activity in Eindhoven, with players from all over the world joining the fun every Thursday evening. Each week, over 100 participants compete for some great sponsored prizes.
Everyone is welcome! This quiz is hosted entirely in English. Bring your own team (two to five people), or come alone and let the hosts introduce you to a great team in the Meetup Area. Eindhoven International Quiz Night is a great way to meet new people if you are new in town or just looking to make friends.
Event details
- When: Every Thursday, starting at 8pm
- Where: Grand Café Centraal, Markt 8, 5611 EB Eindhoven
- How much: 5 euros per person
- Find out more: check out the Eindhoven International Quiz Night website
How to join in
Whether you're coming with a team or as a solo player looking to join a team, it's highly recommended to make reservations via the official quiz website. Walk-ins will still be welcome while seats are available.
Participation fee: 5 euros per person
Quiz schedule
- 7.30pm: Doors open
- 8pm: Handing out the picture round
- 8.30pm: Quiz questions start
- Around 10.45pm: Final rankings announced
About Number 42 - the brains behind Eindhoven International Quiz Night
Curiosity, decisiveness and craftsmanship. What does that yield? A quiz experience with impact. For almost 10 years, the organisers have been delivering the complete package from the heart of Eindhoven: custom-made, professional quizzes, from creative concept to execution. From custom quiz questions to general knowledge questions, they deliver knowledge quizzes that people will talk about for a long time afterwards.
Take part in the quiz
Find out more about the quiz and plan your night out with your international friends. For more information, browse their Eindhoven International Quiz Night website.