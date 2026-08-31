The Eindhoven International Quiz Night is a fun weekly event, hosted in English, with questions about every topic under the sun! Join in and be part of the community.

Every Thursday, starting at 8pm

Location: Grand Café Centraal, Markt 8, 5611 EB Eindhoven

Find out more: check out the Eindhoven International Quiz Night website

Fee: 5 euros per person

Take part in Eindhoven's favourite weekly pub quiz

Eindhoven International Quiz Night has become a well-known activity in Eindhoven, with players from all over the world joining the fun every Thursday evening. Each week, over 100 participants compete for some great sponsored prizes.

Everyone is welcome! This quiz is hosted entirely in English. Bring your own team (two to five people), or come alone and let the hosts introduce you to a great team in the Meetup Area. Eindhoven International Quiz Night is a great way to meet new people if you are new in town or just looking to make friends.

Event details

When: Every Thursday, starting at 8pm

Where: Grand Café Centraal, Markt 8, 5611 EB Eindhoven

How much: 5 euros per person

Find out more: check out the Eindhoven International Quiz Night website

How to join in

Whether you're coming with a team or as a solo player looking to join a team, it's highly recommended to make reservations via the official quiz website. Walk-ins will still be welcome while seats are available.