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Dutch Design Week

Dutch Design Week

Dutch Design Week Eindhoven

Image credit: © Max Kneefel, courtesy of Dutch Design Week

Dutch Design Week

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Eindhoven
From 25 euros

See innovation and creativity in culture and business at the Dutch Design Week, the biggest design event in northern Europe! Dutch Design Week typically attracts around 300.000 visitors to nearly 500 festival events in over 110 locations across Eindhoven, and is the leading event of its kind. 

Celebration of Dutch design

Dutch Design Week (DDW) is a nine-day-long celebration of Dutch design, during which interesting works and projects are typically showcased in the city of Eindhoven. DDW offers a vast programme, including pre-planned exhibitions, presentations, experiments, seminars, lectures, workshops, and meet-and-greet sessions.

More than 2.600 designers will present their products and concepts to visitors, and there will be hundreds of special events, including lectures, award ceremonies, debates, and festivities. DDW sets itself apart from other design events by focusing on the future. The event’s emphasis is on experimenting, innovating and creating crossovers.

DDW Highlights

DDW is all about catching a glimpse of the future today. These novel ideas may go on to reshape the very fabric of our society! Highlights of DDW include:

  • Digital design
  • New materials 
  • Social design 
  • Bio design
  • Makers & craft
  • Future living
  • Architecture & public space
  • Art & collectables

Book your tickets to Dutch Design Week

Eindhoven is well connected by public transport to many other Dutch cities, and this is an event well worth travelling for!

The tickets to Dutch Design Week are available on the Dutch Design Week website, and there are up-to-date details about the event on the Dutch Design Week Facebook page.

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