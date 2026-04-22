Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Gezellige Zaken Food Festival

Gezellige Zaken Food Festival

Gezellige Zaken Food Festival

-
Uilenburg Den Bosch
Free admission

One of the best food festivals in the Netherlands, Gezellige Zaken, is returning on Ascension weekend in Den Bosch with delicious food.

What is Gezellige Zaken

Gezellige Zaken, which loosely translates into "the Cosy Business" is a food festival that consists of lovely restaurants that prepare scrumptious dishes for the visitors. Focusing on small bites, the dishes cost a maximum of 8,50 euros and access to the event is free. The festival takes place in the historic Uilenburg entertainment area of Den Bosch.

Stalls of food can be found on the streets of Sint Jansstraat, Sint Janssingel, Molenstraat, Korenbrugstraat, and Lepelstraat. With everything from classic Dutch food to international delights, the culinary options at this event are endless. And of course, paired perfectly with a pint of beer

The best way to celebrate Ascension Weekend

Looking for what to do on Ascension Weekend? Head over to the official Gezellige Zaken Food Festival website for more information on the attendees and how to visit the event. For the quick updates about the event, visit the festival's Facebook page.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Liberation Day
TREK food truck festival
-
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.