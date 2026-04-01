Free Your Mind King's Day
Free Your Mind King's Day
Looking for a unique way to celebrate King's Day in the Netherlands? Look no further than the Free Your Mind festival, which returns with a special King's Day edition. This year it takes place in Arnhem.
Anyone who loves great music and wants to celebrate King's Day in style should be getting very excited about this. Whether you're a local or a tourist, this festival is perfect for all those looking for an unforgettable day of music, fun, and festivities.
Amazing line-up of artists at Free Your Mind
What makes Free Your Mind so great is the amazing lineup of international DJs and performers that take to the stage each year. From techno to house, and everything in between, the music is sure to get you dancing and in the spirit of celebration.
This year's line-up of artists includes:
- Paul Kalkbrenner
- Audio Bullys
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Charlotte de Witte
- Boris Brechja
In addition to great music, Free Your Mind also offers a fantastic range of food and drink options. You can indulge in a variety of different kinds of delicious food from around the world, as well as refreshing drinks to keep you cool and hydrated throughout the day.
Book your tickets and plan your visit
Tickets for Free Your Mind are incredibly affordable, making it a great option for anyone looking to celebrate King's Day without breaking the bank, with VIP options available for those looking for a more exclusive experience. Free Your Mind is held in Arnhem this year. Getting there is easy with transport connections by train, bus, and car.
In summary, Free Your Mind is the perfect way to celebrate King's Day in the Netherlands. With an amazing lineup of music, delicious food and drink options, and an unbeatable atmosphere, this festival is not to be missed. So why not go this April 26-27 and free your mind at one of the most exciting festivals in the country!