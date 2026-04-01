Free Your Mind King's Day

Looking for a unique way to celebrate King's Day in the Netherlands? Look no further than the Free Your Mind festival, which returns with a special King's Day edition. This year it takes place in Arnhem.

Anyone who loves great music and wants to celebrate King's Day in style should be getting very excited about this. Whether you're a local or a tourist, this festival is perfect for all those looking for an unforgettable day of music, fun, and festivities.

Amazing line-up of artists at Free Your Mind

What makes Free Your Mind so great is the amazing lineup of international DJs and performers that take to the stage each year. From techno to house, and everything in between, the music is sure to get you dancing and in the spirit of celebration.

This year's line-up of artists includes: