Flower Parade Rijnsburg
Flower Parade Rijnsburg
Flower Parade Rijnsburg shows off 250.000 fresh flowers in dashing artistic arrangements which make their way through towns in the province of South Holland. Rijnsburg, Katwijk and Noordwijk, all near Leiden, welcome thousands of visitors to enjoy this dazzling flower and bulb celebration.
Plan your journey to view the flower creations of Flower Parade Rijnsburg
Here's what you need to know:
Friday, August 7
You will already be able to view the floats on the evening of Friday, August 7, during the official opening show at the Royal FloraHolland auction building in Rijnsburg. From 4pm, the event will kick off with atmospheric music and stunning, resplendent flowers.
Saturday, August 8
Have a look and see where and when you can catch a glimpse of the parade on Saturday, August 8:
- Rijnsburg - 1pm, from Laan van Verhof to Sandtlaan
- Katwijk aan den Rijn - 1.45pm, from Sandtlaan to Secretaris Varkevisserstraat
- Katwijk aan Zee - 2.45pm, from Secretaris Varkevisserstraat to Hoorneslaan
- Katwijk Rijnsoever - 3.15pm - 4pm, from Melkweg to Driehoeklaan
- Noordwijk - 6.30pm, from Tolhoren to Queen Wilhelmina Boulevard
Sunday, August 9
On Sunday, August 9, the floats will be on display at Queen Wilhelmina Boulevard in Noordwijk.
One of the most colourful street celebrations in South Holland
The beautiful Flower Parade Rijnsburg consists of a procession of several festive floats and a convoy of all sorts of vehicles, all grandiosely decorated with flowers grown in the Netherlands, accompanied by many marching bands. Tens of thousands of spectators come out in droves to marvel at the parade every year and make the most of the music and festive atmosphere in the streets.