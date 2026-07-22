Flower Parade Rijnsburg shows off 250.000 fresh flowers in dashing artistic arrangements which make their way through towns in the province of South Holland. Rijnsburg, Katwijk and Noordwijk, all near Leiden, welcome thousands of visitors to enjoy this dazzling flower and bulb celebration.

Plan your journey to view the flower creations of Flower Parade Rijnsburg

Here's what you need to know:

Friday, August 7

You will already be able to view the floats on the evening of Friday, August 7, during the official opening show at the Royal FloraHolland auction building in Rijnsburg. From 4pm, the event will kick off with atmospheric music and stunning, resplendent flowers.

Saturday, August 8

Have a look and see where and when you can catch a glimpse of the parade on Saturday, August 8: