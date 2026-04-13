Around Christmas time, you’re likely to find Christmas markets in many Dutch cities and towns. But Christmas markets that are located anywhere other than on dry land are extremely unusual. This is why the Leiden Floating Christmas Market (Drijvende Kerstmarkt Leiden) is so special. Its location - on the river - sets it apart from the rest.

Visit Leiden between December 13-24 and you’ll find 86 winter chalets floating on the Nieuwe Rijn river in the centre of the historic city of Leiden. The chalets are packed full of seasonal goodies, from Christmas merchandise to Dutch food and heart-warming Christmas drinks like mulled wine.

Floating Christmas Market opening times

From December 13-24, the Floating Christmas Market is open seven days a week from 12pm-9pm. The following exceptions are important to take note of:

Friday, December 13, 2019: 5pm-9pm

Tuesday, December 24, 2019: 12pm-6pm

Boat trips at Floating Christmas Market

Visitors are also able to take a boat trip through Leiden, starting from the Floating Christmas Market. For 7,50 euros, you can enjoy a relaxing cruise on the river and canals with a warm cup of mulled wine or hot chocolate in your hand, to keep warm and cosy no matter how drab the Dutch weather is!