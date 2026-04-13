Floating Christmas Market
Floating Christmas Market
Around Christmas time, you’re likely to find Christmas markets in many Dutch cities and towns. But Christmas markets that are located anywhere other than on dry land are extremely unusual. This is why the Leiden Floating Christmas Market (Drijvende Kerstmarkt Leiden) is so special. Its location - on the river - sets it apart from the rest.
Visit Leiden between December 13-24 and you’ll find 86 winter chalets floating on the Nieuwe Rijn river in the centre of the historic city of Leiden. The chalets are packed full of seasonal goodies, from Christmas merchandise to Dutch food and heart-warming Christmas drinks like mulled wine.
Floating Christmas Market opening times
From December 13-24, the Floating Christmas Market is open seven days a week from 12pm-9pm. The following exceptions are important to take note of:
- Friday, December 13, 2019: 5pm-9pm
- Tuesday, December 24, 2019: 12pm-6pm
Boat trips at Floating Christmas Market
Visitors are also able to take a boat trip through Leiden, starting from the Floating Christmas Market. For 7,50 euros, you can enjoy a relaxing cruise on the river and canals with a warm cup of mulled wine or hot chocolate in your hand, to keep warm and cosy no matter how drab the Dutch weather is!
Floating Ice Rink
From Saturday, December 8, there will also be a floating ice skating rink on the Nieuwe Rijn river, which will stay until January 5. For just 8,50 euros per person, everybody, young and old, can partake in the winter wonderland skating extravaganza.
The Floating Christmas Market and the Floating Ice Rink are part of the wider Winter Wonder Weeks, a city-wide set of Christmas-themed events taking place in the city of Leiden.
Plan your visit to the Floating Christmas Market
With the Floating Christmas Market located in the centre of Leiden, it's easy to get to via public transportation, so dress warmly and plan your visit to one of the most special Christmas events in the whole country.
Winter events in the Netherlands
Don't miss the special winter events for families and kids in the Netherlands, such as Ice Village Christmas Market at Museumplein in Amsterdam, Haarlem Christmas Market in Haarlem and Royal Christmas Fair in The Hague.