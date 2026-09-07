Fantasy Fair Elfia Arcen

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You'll never dream alone! Sharing your most fantastical dreams with others is what Elfia is all about. The magical realm of Elfia Elfia is a magical realm that exists parallel to our world, and twice per year its gateway opens into our world. This September, the gateway will open in the marvellous castle gardens in Arcen, right by the German border. At this enchanting event, similar to a renaissance fair, you can enjoy the wonderful company of various exhibitors who offer music, merchandise, games, workshops and presentations, all in the spirit of Elf Fantasy. Elfia Arcen: Cosplay festival in the Netherlands Elves, steampunk, vampires, dragons and goblins, you’ll find all kinds of styles and dream creatures that embody the fantastical, the beautiful and the horrifying at Elfia Arcen 2026.

For a real Elfia experience, design your own fantasy costume and wear it to the event, or simply go as yourself and enjoy the creations of your fellow visitors. Elfia Arcen 2026 programme The extensive programme at Elfia includes performances by musicians, Larpers, storytellers and stuntmen and features medieval demonstrations like archery, magic and samurai customs. Cosplay Contest: Costume Parade at Elfia Arcen While it certainly is not mandatory, many people visit Elfia Arcen in costume. Are you planning on visiting the magical realm of Elfia in costume? Do you want to show off your creation for all to see? Then the Elfia Costume Parade is for you! The Costume Parade is not just a way to show off your cosplay to all of Elfia, but you can also win prizes! Categories include Best Cosplay, Best Original Design, Best Performance, Best Craftsmanship, Judges' Choice and Overall Day Winner.