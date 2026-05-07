Many people are, naturally, looking for fun things to do during one of the public holidays that take place during spring in the Netherlands. Earthlings Festival, taking place at one of the most important zoos in the Netherlands, is the perfect day out for anyone who loves the great outdoors, getting their hands dirty, and is curious about conservation.

Earthlings Festival, an earth-wise day out for all ages

Earthlings Festival is happening at ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo from May 14-17, 2026. Get ready for a long weekend full of workshops, inspiring stories and special encounters for the whole family. The festival is designed for children during their school holidays, but is also great for adults.

Earthlings takes place during Ascension Day weekend, featuring nonstop workshops, inspiring stories, and special encounters. It's the perfect way to spend a few hours during a public holiday.

A lot of the activities take place outdoors, so let's hope for great weather during the four-day festival. On the other hand, a portion of it is also housed at the ARTIS Museum, so there will be fun for everyone, whatever the weather.