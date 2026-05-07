Earthlings Festival at ARTIS Zoo
Earthlings Festival at ARTIS Zoo
Many people are, naturally, looking for fun things to do during one of the public holidays that take place during spring in the Netherlands. Earthlings Festival, taking place at one of the most important zoos in the Netherlands, is the perfect day out for anyone who loves the great outdoors, getting their hands dirty, and is curious about conservation.
Earthlings Festival, an earth-wise day out for all ages
Earthlings Festival is happening at ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo from May 14-17, 2026. Get ready for a long weekend full of workshops, inspiring stories and special encounters for the whole family. The festival is designed for children during their school holidays, but is also great for adults.
Earthlings takes place during Ascension Day weekend, featuring nonstop workshops, inspiring stories, and special encounters. It's the perfect way to spend a few hours during a public holiday.
A lot of the activities take place outdoors, so let's hope for great weather during the four-day festival. On the other hand, a portion of it is also housed at the ARTIS Museum, so there will be fun for everyone, whatever the weather.
An adventure for every earthling
During this festival, you can take actionable steps for a livable planet for all earthlings now and in the future. In the ARTIS Zoo and in the ARTIS museums, explore and discover how small actions can make a big difference. During the fascinating activities, you'll be astounded by nature's wonders.
Special events at Earthlings Festival
There are plenty of talks, workshops and classes for kids during Earthlings Festival. During the festival, you’ll explore ARTIS through a range of activities. Blast off into space with SpaceBuzz, build a butterfly highway, and garden using elephant dung.
Here's an overview of the fun activities you'll find during Earthlings Festival:
- Space journey in the SpaceBuzz
- Build a butterfly highway
- Sea creature yoga
- Make a wildflower seed bomb
- The power of tap water
- Taste tempeh from Dutch soil
- Seaweed tasting
- Garden with elephant dung
Get tickets to Earthlings Festival
Get your tickets to Earthlings Festival on the ARTIS website. With a ticket for 32,50 euros, you get access to the Earthlings Festival at Artis, including all activities, workshops and games. You can also visit ARTIS Zoo, ARTIS-Micropia and ARTIS-Groote Museum on the same day.
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