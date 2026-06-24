Dias Latinos is the most exciting Latin and Caribbean festival in the Netherlands - for all the family. This street festival will immerse you in such authentic Latin vibes that you may forget that you’re in Amersfoort. Visitors can enjoy DJs, markets and films in the city squares, and meanwhile, some amazing live concerts are taking place in Amersfoort's best music venues!

The event is centred around music, which will transport you to the southern hemisphere in an instant! This is complemented by markets selling Latin American and Caribbean products as well as food trucks and stalls offering to-die-for food. Bring your kids, because there will be exciting Latin music lessons for children, including Latin drumming.

Live music and dance at Dias Latinos

You’ll find outdoor festival locations dotted all over the city. Meanwhile, the ticketed concerts take place at the courtyard of the Observant, in the Saint Aegten Chapel, on the terrace and in FLUOR.

Experience live music at these times: