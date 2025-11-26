Designing Your Life: Two-Day Workshop

Bookmark

Do you ever feel stuck in your life or career, wanting more meaning, growth, or balance, but unsure of how to make that change without risking stability or overwhelm? When you know that you are ready for a change, it's important to find the space and time to listen more closely to yourself. This workshop gives you the opportunity to pause, to reflect on the shape of your life so far and reimagine what it could be in the future. Who you are You are curious. You are questioning. You know you are looking for direction. You are tired of living on autopilot and ready to reconnect with what truly matters to you. Perhaps you are having to build a life by yourself for the first time in years. Perhaps you're wondering if the second half of your life could be the most fulfilling chapter yet.

If you want to know what your life would look like if balance, purpose and energy were your new compass, then this space is made for you. It is time to stop adapting and start designing the life you want What to expect You'll be guided through a clear, hands-on process based on the Designing Your Life methodology, which is a blend of design thinking, reflection and communal discussions. The programme includes: Tools to clarify what matters most to you

Guided exercises to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives

Small group dialogues to reflect, share and learn from each other

Creative structure to explore ideas and start building toward them Over the two-day workshop, you’ll explore how to reframe the challenges in your life, helping you get "unstuck" and enabling you to move forward. You'll discover how to define your core values and how learning to align your time and energy with those values will improve your quality of life. You'll have time to really think about what you want your life to look like, and you will build multiple visions of your future. All of this means that you can start to take meaningful steps toward change, with courage and clarity.

What you'll walk away with You can't change your life in just two days. However, you can learn how to change your life in two days. Designing Your Life will leave you with: A clearer sense of what brings meaning and energy into your life

Practical tools to manage personal and professional transitions

Renewed creative confidence and direction

The first steps toward a future of your design This is not a self-help quick fix; it’s a design process. One that starts in the workshop but continues in your daily life. You’ll pause, reflect, and reimagine what’s next. You'll gain new life design skills, real conversations, and a clear framework. Expect fresh clarity, renewed direction, and a community to support your next step, whether big or small. Reserve a space today and design your future Led by Adis Sophie Adis Sophie, the founder of Beyond Boundaries Consulting, is a facilitator and former

sustainability leader with over a decade of experience in corporate sales, marketing, and innovation. Based in Amsterdam and a mother of two, she brings a cross-cultural lens and a deep understanding of career and life transitions to her work. Through Beyond Boundaries and Designing Your Life, she creates structured, human-centred spaces where individuals and teams can reflect, realign, and move forward with clarity and purpose.