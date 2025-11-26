Designing Your Life: Two-Day Workshop
Do you ever feel stuck in your life or career, wanting more meaning, growth, or balance, but unsure of how to make that change without risking stability or overwhelm?
When you know that you are ready for a change, it's important to find the space and time to listen more closely to yourself. This workshop gives you the opportunity to pause, to reflect on the shape of your life so far and reimagine what it could be in the future.
Who you are
You are curious. You are questioning. You know you are looking for direction. You are tired of living on autopilot and ready to reconnect with what truly matters to you.
Perhaps you are having to build a life by yourself for the first time in years. Perhaps you're wondering if the second half of your life could be the most fulfilling chapter yet.
If you want to know what your life would look like if balance, purpose and energy were your new compass, then this space is made for you.
It is time to stop adapting and start designing the life you want
What to expect
You'll be guided through a clear, hands-on process based on the Designing Your Life methodology, which is a blend of design thinking, reflection and communal discussions. The programme includes:
- Tools to clarify what matters most to you
- Guided exercises to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives
- Small group dialogues to reflect, share and learn from each other
- Creative structure to explore ideas and start building toward them
Over the two-day workshop, you’ll explore how to reframe the challenges in your life, helping you get "unstuck" and enabling you to move forward. You'll discover how to define your core values and how learning to align your time and energy with those values will improve your quality of life.
You'll have time to really think about what you want your life to look like, and you will build multiple visions of your future. All of this means that you can start to take meaningful steps toward change, with courage and clarity.
What you'll walk away with
You can't change your life in just two days. However, you can learn how to change your life in two days. Designing Your Life will leave you with:
- A clearer sense of what brings meaning and energy into your life
- Practical tools to manage personal and professional transitions
- Renewed creative confidence and direction
- The first steps toward a future of your design
This is not a self-help quick fix; it’s a design process. One that starts in the workshop but continues in your daily life.
You’ll pause, reflect, and reimagine what’s next. You'll gain new life design skills, real conversations, and a clear framework. Expect fresh clarity, renewed direction, and a community to support your next step, whether big or small.
Led by Adis Sophie
Adis Sophie, the founder of Beyond Boundaries Consulting, is a facilitator and former
sustainability leader with over a decade of experience in corporate sales, marketing, and innovation. Based in Amsterdam and a mother of two, she brings a cross-cultural lens and a deep understanding of career and life transitions to her work. Through Beyond Boundaries and Designing Your Life, she creates structured, human-centred spaces where individuals and teams can reflect, realign, and move forward with clarity and purpose.
Testimonials for Designing Your Life workshops
- "A game-changer for both personal and professional growth."
- "Empowering and practical - this workshop exceeded my expectations."
- "The collaborative environment was invaluable in redefining my career path."
Acclaimed at Ivy League universities
Born at Stanford University, through the initiative of Professors Burnett and Evans, Designing Your Life quickly became the university’s most popular elective. Adopted by Harvard, MIT, Yale, and many other prestigious universities, the method has since helped thousands of people chart richer, more fulfilling careers and lives.
Limited spots available
If you’re ready to stop drifting and start designing your work life with intention, join us for the next Designing Your Work Life workshop. Spaces are limited to ensure personal attention. Secure your spot now and begin the journey to meaningful, balanced, and inspired work.