Crea Weekend is a festival of crafting, hobbies and creativity in Rijswijk, a city and municipality just outside The Hague.

Get ready for a weekend of arts, crafts, hobbies and creativity

Crea Weekend is unmissable for creative types, hobbyists and even people only mildly curious about crafting hobbies. Anyone who loves scrapbooking, drawing, painting, calligraphy, paper marbling, bookbinding, cyanotype printing, needlework, weaving, jewellery-making, and more will be in their element at this event.

Crea Weekend is located in the spacious Broodfabriek, an exhibition hall and former factory. There’s a seemingly endless programme of creative workshops, from glass engraving and making your own wax seal to bullet journaling and card making. Treat yourself to some food and drinks at the pop-up bar. Additionally, food and drink vendors will be offering many sweet treats - the cherry on the cake for your day out. This is quite apt as the venue used to be a very important bakery!

Crea Weekend opening hours

Crea Weekend is open at the following times: