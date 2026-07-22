Long gone is the old-fashioned idea of a clown with a red nose and a bucket of water, "new circus" is a sublime mixing of performance art, physical skill and emotional storytelling. Not to say that they don't also make it funny sometimes!

Circusbende Festival

Circusbende was first started in Amsterdam in 2018, and since then it has grown into a beloved summer attraction, with over 15.000 visitors. It's also beloved by performers, who come from all across the world to work together, explore their creativity and try out new acts and concepts. Expect the weird, and most definitely wonderful.

Performance art, musical theatre, acrobatics, comedy - you can find all of this in performances at Circusbende, as well as much, much more! Most of the acts are family-friendly, or even aimed at children, but some have age restrictions that are clear when you buy a ticket.

On top of the performances, the festival sites will host an eclectic combination of workshops, musicians, interactive installations, kinetic art, as well as popcorn and vegan food stalls.