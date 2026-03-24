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CinemAsia Film Festival

CinemAsia Film Festival

CinemAsia Film Festival

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Studio/K, Rialto De Pijp and Eye Film Museum Amsterdam
Various prices

CinemAsia Film Festival is the only pan-Asian festival in the Netherlands and one of the largest Asian film festivals in Europe! 

Dutch-Asian excellence in filmmaking

CinemAsia Film Festival in Amsterdam gathers together a delightful selection of the best independent, mainstream and arthouse Asian films, with the aim of bringing out valuable insights from Asian culture and uniting Dutch-Asian communities by shared excellence in filmmaking. CinemAsia has also collaborated with other festivals such as Pink Film Days, Amsterdam Indonesian Film Week, and the Indian Film Festival in The Hague

Besides films from China, Cambodia, India, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and other Southeast and East Asian countries, the festival offers food, karaoke, panels, exhibitions, a bazaar and more to ensure a fun and fulfilling experience for everyone!

CinemAsia 2026 film festival locations in Amsterdam

Here are the locations where films are shown during the festival:

  • Studio/K
  • Rialto De Pijp
  • Eye Film Museum

CinemAsia Awards

For the prestigious jury award, festival competition nominees will compete for the titles of Best Film, Best Director and Best Performer. The jury consists of many pre-eminent names in the industry.

Additionally, there is the Audience Award, giving the audience the opportunity to vote for their favourite film, and students are invited to assess the films of first-time directors.

Festival side-events

CinemAsia also organises side events, including a range of LGBTQ+ events and various panel discussions. This year, the festival is also hosting a fun karaoke party and a fun event for kids.

Book your tickets

Book your tickets online in advance. The box offices in each theatre open 30 minutes before the films begin. Cineville cardholders can attend CinemAsia Film Festival screenings at Studio/K for free!

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