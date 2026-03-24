CinemAsia Film Festival
CinemAsia Film Festival
CinemAsia Film Festival is the only pan-Asian festival in the Netherlands and one of the largest Asian film festivals in Europe!
Dutch-Asian excellence in filmmaking
CinemAsia Film Festival in Amsterdam gathers together a delightful selection of the best independent, mainstream and arthouse Asian films, with the aim of bringing out valuable insights from Asian culture and uniting Dutch-Asian communities by shared excellence in filmmaking. CinemAsia has also collaborated with other festivals such as Pink Film Days, Amsterdam Indonesian Film Week, and the Indian Film Festival in The Hague.
Besides films from China, Cambodia, India, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and other Southeast and East Asian countries, the festival offers food, karaoke, panels, exhibitions, a bazaar and more to ensure a fun and fulfilling experience for everyone!
CinemAsia 2026 film festival locations in Amsterdam
Here are the locations where films are shown during the festival:
- Studio/K
- Rialto De Pijp
- Eye Film Museum
CinemAsia Awards
For the prestigious jury award, festival competition nominees will compete for the titles of Best Film, Best Director and Best Performer. The jury consists of many pre-eminent names in the industry.
Additionally, there is the Audience Award, giving the audience the opportunity to vote for their favourite film, and students are invited to assess the films of first-time directors.
Festival side-events
CinemAsia also organises side events, including a range of LGBTQ+ events and various panel discussions. This year, the festival is also hosting a fun karaoke party and a fun event for kids.
Book your tickets
Book your tickets online in advance. The box offices in each theatre open 30 minutes before the films begin. Cineville cardholders can attend CinemAsia Film Festival screenings at Studio/K for free!