CinemAsia Film Festival is the only pan-Asian festival in the Netherlands and one of the largest Asian film festivals in Europe!

Dutch-Asian excellence in filmmaking

CinemAsia Film Festival in Amsterdam gathers together a delightful selection of the best independent, mainstream and arthouse Asian films, with the aim of bringing out valuable insights from Asian culture and uniting Dutch-Asian communities by shared excellence in filmmaking. CinemAsia has also collaborated with other festivals such as Pink Film Days, Amsterdam Indonesian Film Week, and the Indian Film Festival in The Hague.

Besides films from China, Cambodia, India, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and other Southeast and East Asian countries, the festival offers food, karaoke, panels, exhibitions, a bazaar and more to ensure a fun and fulfilling experience for everyone!

CinemAsia 2026 film festival locations in Amsterdam

Here are the locations where films are shown during the festival: