Experience the sweet, chocolatey goodness of Chocolade Festival Amsterdam on February 21-22! From cocoa farmers to chocolatiers to chocoholics, this event in central Amsterdam brings the world of chocolate together, featuring multiple amazing exhibitors.

A celebration of chocolate

Patissiers, chocolatiers, chocolate manufacturers, cocoa bean farmers, chocolate stakeholders and chocolate lovers gather yearly at Amsterdam's monument of trade: the Beurs van Berlage. Every year, Chocolade Festival Amsterdam attracts thousands of visitors.

Join a chocolate-tasting session, meet the craftsmen behind the cocoa and nibble away at Chocolade Festival Amsterdam. Attend masterclasses on cooking with chocolate or making chocolate cocktails. There's even a corner dedicated to activities for kids.