Experience the sweet, chocolatey goodness of Chocolade Festival Amsterdam on February 21-22! From cocoa farmers to chocolatiers to chocoholics, this event in central Amsterdam brings the world of chocolate together, featuring multiple amazing exhibitors.
A celebration of chocolate
Patissiers, chocolatiers, chocolate manufacturers, cocoa bean farmers, chocolate stakeholders and chocolate lovers gather yearly at Amsterdam's monument of trade: the Beurs van Berlage. Every year, Chocolade Festival Amsterdam attracts thousands of visitors.
Join a chocolate-tasting session, meet the craftsmen behind the cocoa and nibble away at Chocolade Festival Amsterdam. Attend masterclasses on cooking with chocolate or making chocolate cocktails. There's even a corner dedicated to activities for kids.
Discover everything you have ever wanted to know about the sumptuous world of chocolate at the two-day Chocolade Festival Amsterdam, open to the public. Check out the chocolate-making process from bean to bar, and discover the vast array of flavours in good cocoa and quality chocolate.
Discover new flavours paired with wine, coffee and craft beer at more than 75 stands. Meet renowned chocolate makers and experts, and taste their most special creations! There will be lots to explore, such as free tastings, musical performances and documentaries and films about sustainability.
Get your tickets on the Chocolade Festival Amsterdam website and plan your visit. The venue is in the heart of Amsterdam and is therefore very easy to reach via public transport.