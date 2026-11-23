One of the most magical Christmas fairs in North Holland is the Castle Christmas Fair, taking place on the grounds of the Duin & Kruidberg country estate.

Estate grounds transformed

The Duin & Kruidberg country estate has a rich history that goes back to the prosperous time of the Golden Age in the 17th century. The stately castle is hidden in the forests around Santpoort and is characterised by a magical, almost fairy-tale atmosphere. In short, it is the ultimate location for the Castle Christmas Fair.

The luxurious surroundings and the old building really bring to life a nostalgic feeling of olden times at the fair, increased by the Christmas wares and decorations for sale, and the warm vibe, the music and the lights. The fair has been considered the leading Christmas and lifestyle fair of North Holland, because of the fashion and other merchandise on offer.

Winter wonderland

At Castle Christmas Fair, around 20.000 visitors enter a winter wonderland featuring a Christmas bazaar with seasonal wares from over 200 specialist companies. An exclusive programme with winter fashion, performances and culinary treats is laid on, and in many parts of the castle grounds, live performances take place throughout the four days of the event. Enjoy it all with a hot chocolate or mulled wine.