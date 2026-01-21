Carnival Parade Enschede

The main Carnival celebration of Enschede - nicknamed Krekkelstad during the festivities - is a fun parade through the city featuring floats, costumed troupes, dancers and music. This creative and child-friendly parade is the perfect occasion for people who want to check out a mellow Carnival celebration in the north-east part of the Netherlands.

Carnival in Enschede

The carnival light parade (Verlichte Carnavalsoptocht) is taking place on February 6, 2026 at 7pm. Let's hope the weather will stay fine for the occasion!

Carnival in Enschede goes back to 1960, but it never became as widely popular or hyped as some of the other cities in the Netherlands, especially in the south of the country. Still though, countless families and kids look forward to Carnival in Enschede each year.

Carnival's playful atmosphere is present in the Enschede version as much as anywhere! In previous editions, there have even been costumes and floats that satirise current topics, from economic crises to popular movies. Since the Enschede Carnival parade is especially popular among children, lots of parent-child costumes pop up as well.