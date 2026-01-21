Carnival Parade Enschede
Carnival Parade Enschede
The main Carnival celebration of Enschede - nicknamed Krekkelstad during the festivities - is a fun parade through the city featuring floats, costumed troupes, dancers and music. This creative and child-friendly parade is the perfect occasion for people who want to check out a mellow Carnival celebration in the north-east part of the Netherlands.
Carnival in Enschede
The carnival light parade (Verlichte Carnavalsoptocht) is taking place on February 6, 2026 at 7pm. Let's hope the weather will stay fine for the occasion!
Carnival in Enschede goes back to 1960, but it never became as widely popular or hyped as some of the other cities in the Netherlands, especially in the south of the country. Still though, countless families and kids look forward to Carnival in Enschede each year.
Carnival's playful atmosphere is present in the Enschede version as much as anywhere! In previous editions, there have even been costumes and floats that satirise current topics, from economic crises to popular movies. Since the Enschede Carnival parade is especially popular among children, lots of parent-child costumes pop up as well.
The parade route
Carnival associations join the parade in a colourful mass of decorated floats and costumed groups, starting from the Rigtersbleek-Aalten. The route passes through the Twekkelerveld area of Enschede and finishes up at the Schietbaanweg, where the after-party takes place.
Parade categories
The parade has seven categories for the participating floats and marchers. In each category, there is a separate prize for the best float or costume:
- Honorary groups (Prince Carnival and his fellows, dancers and music)
- Large floats (six metres long or more)
- Small floats
- Large groups of people (15 or more)
- Small groups of people (three to 14)
- Singles or couples
- Vehicles and people who advertise in a humorous fashion
Carnival in other parts of Twente
Here are some other famous carnival parades in the area:
Carnival Light Parade in Hengelo
This year a special edition of the Twentse Lichtparade: Carnavalsland Lichtparade, a regional event that is unparalleled. On February 13, 2026, tens of thousands of people are set to enjoy the beautiful floats and the festive music during this spectacle. Floats, marching bands, brass bands and drum bands make it an atmospheric whole.
Carnival Parade Oldenzaal
After the parade in Enschede, you could also visit the grand parade in Oldenzaal on February 15, 2026! About half an hour's drive away, Oldenzaal is known as a real Carnival town and the Big Carnival Parade of Twente, as the procession is called, is quite popular.
Plan your visit to Carnival Parade Enschede
Plan your visit to the Carnival Parade Enschede. Check out the Carnival Parade Enschede event website for more information (in Dutch).