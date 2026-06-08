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Amsterdam Roots Festival

Amsterdam Roots Festival

Amsterdam Roots Festival

Oosterpark, 1012 AA Amsterdam

Amsterdam Roots, the annual multi-cultural, multi-disciplinary festival, is back in Amsterdam, bringing with it a globally renowned roster of performers. Close to 60.000 visitors usually gather in various locations in Amsterdam to enjoy one of the country’s most important non-western music events. 

Diverse musical styles at Amsterdam Roots

Amsterdam Roots is all about the folk, roots and traditional music of many civilisations and cultures, including fado, zouk dance, hip hop, Latin jazz, rumba and flamenco. There will also be a bazaar, selling, food, drinks and some other items and activities for kids! The line-up for this year's festival includes Lamisi, Saad Tiouly, Ravi Bhatt & Troupe, Boostband, The Palestinian Circus and so many more!

The festival began back in 1983 as the Africa Roots Festival when “world music” was not yet a commonly used term. This celebration of African music led to many of its performers becoming household names in Europe. From this, the Amsterdam Roots Festival evolved, with the addition of music from other continents and cultures.

Amsterdam Roots FestivalPhoto: © JM Alkmim, courtesy of Amsterdam Roots Festival

Get ready for the Amsterdam Roots Festival

Browse the Amsterdam Roots Festival website to get up-to-date information on the festival programme so you can catch the best performances!

Thumb photo: © Undine Stevens, courtesy of Amsterdam Roots

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