Visit the festival on the brink of reality: the Amsterdam Fringe Festival takes over the capital of the Netherlands for 11 days at 25 locations!

Complementing the Dutch Theatre Festival in Amsterdam, the festival presents the works of dozens of theatre groups at the creative margins of the performance art world. From themes like gender fluidity to "black is the new black," this event strives to bring out voices that might not have already been heard at conventional events.

Fringe & avant-garde performance

Based on similar festivals seen in major cities such as Edinburgh, Adelaide and New York, the Amsterdam Fringe Festival is a welcome supplement to the Dutch Theatre Festival. While the Dutch Theatre Festival tends to lean towards highlighting established theatre troupes and performances, the Fringe Festival looks to present more experimental, boundary-breaking masterpieces.

The Amsterdam Fringe Festival programme presents 11 days of performances, live art, (music) theatre, dance and unbridled energy. dozens of different performances in various venues light up Amsterdam in culture and art.