The Amsterdam Canal Race (Grachtenrace) has been a fixture on the Amsterdam event calendar since 1986 and is a lot of fun to cheer on!

Amsterdam Canal Race (Grachtenrace)

The Dutch love any excuse to get out on the water, so it's little surprise that rowing is a popular sport here. The race is often rowed in old-fashioned, wooden sloops instead of the modern light-weight carbon-fibre boats you generally see plying the Amstel, making it quite a feat of endurance.

The 25km route winds its way all through the Dutch capital, from Stadiongracht in Amsterdam Zuid, up the Amstel and then along Singlegracht, past Artis Zoo, back round towards the central train station, up and down the tourist hotspots of Herengracht and Keizersgracht before heading back to the start point.

There are definite hotspots to watch the action from. The canal race works the opposite way to most races: the slowest sloops start first with the faster ones intent on catching them up. This means that in the narrow city centre, the bottlenecks and tour boats make the necessary overtaking a dramatic and skilful manoeuvre! The hairpin bend from Herengracht to Keizersgracht along Leliegracht is a particularly famous pinch point that leads to exciting scenes!