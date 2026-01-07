Tennis fans rejoice: the ABN AMRO Open, also simply known as the Rotterdam Open, returns to Ahoy in Rotterdam in 2026, bringing with it a selection of top players!

Tennis legends in Rotterdam

Basically, every tennis legend of the last four decades has participated in the ABN AMRO Open: Ashe, Borg, McEnroe, Connors, Lendl, Sampras, as well as contemporary stars such as Federer, Djokovic, Murray and Nadal.

Some of the confirmed 2026 tennis players are:

Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Alex de Minaur

Tallon Griekspoor

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Diede de Groot

An innovative part of the ATP World Tour

The ABN AMRO Open, formerly known as the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, is one of the older stops of the ATP World Tour, having begun in 1974. Now, the tournament holds a certain international prestige and consistently draws top-ranked world players and nearly 120.000 attendees.