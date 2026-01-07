ABN AMRO Open
Tennis fans rejoice: the ABN AMRO Open, also simply known as the Rotterdam Open, returns to Ahoy in Rotterdam in 2026, bringing with it a selection of top players!
Tennis legends in Rotterdam
Basically, every tennis legend of the last four decades has participated in the ABN AMRO Open: Ashe, Borg, McEnroe, Connors, Lendl, Sampras, as well as contemporary stars such as Federer, Djokovic, Murray and Nadal.
Some of the confirmed 2026 tennis players are:
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Daniil Medvedev
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Alex de Minaur
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Diede de Groot
An innovative part of the ATP World Tour
The ABN AMRO Open, formerly known as the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, is one of the older stops of the ATP World Tour, having begun in 1974. Now, the tournament holds a certain international prestige and consistently draws top-ranked world players and nearly 120.000 attendees.
It has been dubbed one of the most innovative stops on the tour, both by the ATP and the other similar events. For the Netherlands, the tournament is one of the biggest sporting events of the year and is also widely regarded as an important business networking event.
Here is an overview of the structure of the tournament:
- Saturday, February 7: Qualification, starting at 11am
- Sunday, February 8: Qualification, starting at 11am
- Monday, February 9: First round, starting at 11am
- Tuesday, February 10: First round, starting at 11am
- Wednesday, February 11: First round, starting at 11am
- Thursday, February 12: Second round, starting at 11am
- Friday, February 13: Quarterfinals, starting at 11am
- Saturday, February 14: Semi-finals, starting at 1pm
- Sunday, February 15: Finals, starting at 1pm
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament tickets
The tournament will be going ahead with a limited capacity for spectators. Get your tennis tournament tickets on the ABN AMRO Open website.
Plan your trip to ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
The location of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament couldn’t be more perfect, whether visitors are local or coming out of town by public transportation, being a very short walk from Zuidplein metro station.