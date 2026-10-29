Hyde Park Knightsbridge offers a new home near Amsterdam without the long wait

For international buyers looking to put down roots in the Netherlands, a home needs to work for everyday life as well as look good on paper. A convenient commute, space to relax and the chance to see an apartment before making a decision can make all the difference.

At Knightsbridge in Hyde Park, Hoofddorp, the final sales phase brings those priorities together, with completed homes available to view and the possibility of moving in without waiting through a lengthy construction programme.

A home that can be experienced in person

Buying a newly built apartment often starts with a floor plan and a little imagination. At Knightsbridge, prospective buyers can take the next step in person. A viewing offers the opportunity to see how natural light enters the rooms, understand the layout and get a feel for the building and its surroundings.

For anyone planning a move from rented accommodation or settling into life in the Netherlands, this makes the housing search more tangible. The sales team can explain which homes are available and discuss the handover timing and finishing options for each individual apartment.