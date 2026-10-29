Hyde Park Knightsbridge offers a new home near Amsterdam without the long wait
For international buyers looking to put down roots in the Netherlands, a home needs to work for everyday life as well as look good on paper. A convenient commute, space to relax and the chance to see an apartment before making a decision can make all the difference.
At Knightsbridge in Hyde Park, Hoofddorp, the final sales phase brings those priorities together, with completed homes available to view and the possibility of moving in without waiting through a lengthy construction programme.
A home that can be experienced in person
Buying a newly built apartment often starts with a floor plan and a little imagination. At Knightsbridge, prospective buyers can take the next step in person. A viewing offers the opportunity to see how natural light enters the rooms, understand the layout and get a feel for the building and its surroundings.
For anyone planning a move from rented accommodation or settling into life in the Netherlands, this makes the housing search more tangible. The sales team can explain which homes are available and discuss the handover timing and finishing options for each individual apartment.
Space for different ways of living
The remaining collection includes apartments, maisonettes and penthouses, giving buyers different possibilities to explore depending on their situation. Some may be looking for a comfortable base close to work, while others need room for a home office or a larger place for their next chapter.
Big windows and thoughtfully arranged living spaces are central to the apartments. Selected residences offer generous terraces, making outdoor space a particularly attractive feature. A private apartment viewing helps buyers compare the available layouts and decide which combination suits them best.
Architecture with room for greenery
Knightsbridge forms part of Hyde Park, a developing residential neighbourhood near Hoofddorp station. Designed by Team V Architecture, the building combines distinctive architecture with a communal courtyard garden designed by Piet Oudolf.
The setting provides residents places to pause beyond their own front door. Hyde Park also borders a local city park, bringing greenery into the experience of living in an urban neighbourhood. The wider district will continue to develop in phases and will gradually take shape around its residents.
Connected to Amsterdam and beyond
For expats balancing working life in the Amsterdam region with regular trips abroad, location matters. Hoofddorp station is close by, with rail connections to Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam Zuid, serving the Zuidas business district. Amsterdam city centre is also within reach for evenings out and weekends exploring.
That connectivity makes Knightsbridge worth considering for buyers who want a base in the metropolitan region while enjoying the space and atmosphere of a new residential setting.
Arrange a viewing at Knightsbridge
The final apartment sales phase is an opportunity to explore Knightsbridge in person. Interested buyers can browse the available properties and contact the sales team to arrange a viewing. They can then discuss the practical details of their preferred home, from its specification to the next steps needed before moving in.