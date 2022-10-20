Housing bubble in Amsterdam on the verge of bursting as prices remain high

The most recent edition of the Global Real Estate Bubble Index has once again highlighted the excessively high prices on the housing market in the Dutch capital, warning that the current housing bubble in Amsterdam shows a real risk of bursting.

UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2022

Published annually by UBS, a Swiss bank and financial services company, the Global Real Estate Bubble Index determines which cities around the world have the greatest housing bubble risk by investigating international real estate trends and prices. The study analyses house prices in 25 cities using five key sub-indices:

Price-to-income ratio

Price-to-rent ratio

Change in mortgage to GDP ratio

Change in construction to GDP ratio

Relative price city-to-country indicator

These factors are then used to determine the city’s risk of a real estate bubble - when property prices rise at rapid rates to the point where they reach unsustainable levels and drop sharply.

This year once again sees nine cities ranked in the “bubble risk” category, with Toronto overtaking Frankfurt to occupy the top spot. Other European cities found to have some of the most overpriced housing markets in the world included Zurich and Munich.