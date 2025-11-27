Amsterdam to introduce permit system for second homes from 2026
In an effort to cut down on the number of unoccupied houses and apartments, the city of Amsterdam is finalising plans to introduce a permit system for second homes. From next year, anyone buying a second home in the capital will need a permit.

According to an update published on the municipality’s website, “Amsterdam wants to ensure that as many homes as possible are available for permanent residents”. From the beginning of 2026, therefore, anyone who permanently lives outside of Amsterdam but wants to keep a second home (pied-a-terre) for occasional use in the capital will need a permit.
The aim is to reduce the number of properties that are empty long-term and force their owners to rent them out or sell them. An estimated 90.000 homes across the Netherlands stand empty, according to Pointer.
From January 2026, permits will only be issued to people who meet one of the following conditions:
- You work in Amsterdam for at least two days per week for at least six months
- You provide informal care for at least eight hours per week to a loved one who lives in Amsterdam
- You have lived and been registered in Amsterdam for at least three years before you want to use a second home
Exceptions made for special circumstances
People who currently have a second home in Amsterdam will be granted a one-year permit, according to DutchNews.nl. Other exceptions will also be made for special situations, such as couples going through a divorce or civil servants who suddenly need to change addresses.
“This permit system will ensure that in two years, there aren’t 4.000 homes empty in our city because they are second homes,” said Amsterdam’s deputy mayor, Zita Pels. “It costs a lot of money for us as a society to build these kinds of homes, so please let us make optimal use of the ones that are already there.”
