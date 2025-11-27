Amsterdam to introduce permit system for second homes from 2026

In an effort to cut down on the number of unoccupied houses and apartments, the city of Amsterdam is finalising plans to introduce a permit system for second homes. From next year, anyone buying a second home in the capital will need a permit.

According to an update published on the municipality’s website, “Amsterdam wants to ensure that as many homes as possible are available for permanent residents”. From the beginning of 2026, therefore, anyone who permanently lives outside of Amsterdam but wants to keep a second home (pied-a-terre) for occasional use in the capital will need a permit.

The aim is to reduce the number of properties that are empty long-term and force their owners to rent them out or sell them. An estimated 90.000 homes across the Netherlands stand empty, according to Pointer.

From January 2026, permits will only be issued to people who meet one of the following conditions: