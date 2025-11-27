Home
Housing
Dutch news & articles
Amsterdam to introduce permit system for second homes from 2026

Amsterdam to introduce permit system for second homes from 2026

By Abi Carter

In an effort to cut down on the number of unoccupied houses and apartments, the city of Amsterdam is finalising plans to introduce a permit system for second homes. From next year, anyone buying a second home in the capital will need a permit. 

Anyone wanting to buy second home in Amsterdam will need a permit from 2026

According to an update published on the municipality’s website, “Amsterdam wants to ensure that as many homes as possible are available for permanent residents”. From the beginning of 2026, therefore, anyone who permanently lives outside of Amsterdam but wants to keep a second home (pied-a-terre) for occasional use in the capital will need a permit. 

The aim is to reduce the number of properties that are empty long-term and force their owners to rent them out or sell them. An estimated 90.000 homes across the Netherlands stand empty, according to Pointer

From January 2026, permits will only be issued to people who meet one of the following conditions:

Exceptions made for special circumstances

People who currently have a second home in Amsterdam will be granted a one-year permit, according to DutchNews.nl. Other exceptions will also be made for special situations, such as couples going through a divorce or civil servants who suddenly need to change addresses

“This permit system will ensure that in two years, there aren’t 4.000 homes empty in our city because they are second homes,” said Amsterdam’s deputy mayor, Zita Pels. “It costs a lot of money for us as a society to build these kinds of homes, so please let us make optimal use of the ones that are already there.”

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

Related Stories

Cheaper areas outside the Randstad becoming more popular among homebuyersCheaper areas outside the Randstad becoming more popular among homebuyers
62 percent of homes in major Dutch cities purchased by first-time buyers62 percent of homes in major Dutch cities purchased by first-time buyers
Amsterdam housing bubble at higher risk of bursting as prices soarAmsterdam housing bubble at higher risk of bursting as prices soar
City living: The Netherlands’ big five places to liveCity living: The Netherlands’ big five places to live
August 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowAugust 2025: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
June 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJune 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
What to do on a Sunday in AmsterdamWhat to do on a Sunday in Amsterdam
4 flower markets in Amsterdam where you can buy a cheerful bouquet4 flower markets in Amsterdam where you can buy a cheerful bouquet

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN

House
Amsterdam
179m2
1
No
€ 1.800per month
House
Hengelo
22m2
1
No
€ 565per month
Apartment
Maastricht
65m2
2
Yes
€ 2.500per month
Apartment
Amsterdam
60m2
2
Yes
€ 2.900per month
Browse more properties
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.