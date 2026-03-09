Explore your new home in The Hague: The Residences by De Plesman
Between the beach and the city centre of The Hague, you’ll find The Residences by De Plesman: fully furnished apartments offering space, style and comfort in a historic building. Designed with a keen eye for detail, each rental creates a warm and relaxing atmosphere.
Located in one of The Hague’s most distinctive heritage buildings, The Residences by De Plesman combine character, convenience and contemporary design. With the highway to Rotterdam and Amsterdam, as well as the railway station less than 10 minutes away, the apartments offer the perfect point of connection for expats.
The monumental property of the former KLM headquarters has been carefully transformed into high-quality serviced apartments, offering residents a seamless blend of historic charm and modern luxury.
“Fully serviced, equipped, and connected”
The Residences are ideal for international professionals, expats and families seeking flexibility without compromising on comfort. Whether staying for a few months or longer, residents benefit from a fully serviced concept that makes everyday living effortless.
Each apartment is thoughtfully designed and move-in ready with features such as:
- One, two or three bedrooms
- Fully equipped kitchens
- Private high-speed Wi-Fi
- 43-inch TVs with international channels
- 24/7 support from the on-site team
- Subscription to the fully equipped gym
- Part of the Michelin Key-rated De Plesman Hotel
Stay in touch from your new home
Connectivity is key. With private high-speed Wi-Fi in every apartment and international TV channels available, residents can stay connected to both their job and family worldwide.
For those working remotely or commuting, the strategic location offers excellent accessibility. Major highways to Rotterdam and Amsterdam are nearby, and public transport connections provide quick access to The Hague Central Station and surrounding cities.
Let yourself be taken care of
Residents benefit from the services and atmosphere of the neighbouring De Plesman Hotel. The exceptionally high standards in hospitality set by the Michelin Key-rated hotel can truly be felt. De Plesman’s dedicated team is available to assist with any questions or requests 24/7, offering peace of mind and professional support at all times.
Tend to your fitness, health and wellbeing
Health and well-being are valued just as highly. A subscription to the fully equipped gym allows residents to maintain their fitness routine without leaving the building. Combined with the proximity to The Hague’s beaches and green spaces, The Residences offer the perfect balance between city living and outdoor relaxation.
Experience The Hague up close
The Residences' location truly sets them apart from other accommodations. Situated between the beach and the vibrant city centre, expats can enjoy the best of both worlds. Spend weekends exploring The Hague’s cultural highlights, international restaurants and boutique shops, or unwind with a walk along the coast. Everything is just within easy reach.
Make The Residences your home
The Residences by De Plesman are more than just apartments. They offer a complete living experience. Heritage architecture, modern comfort, hotel-level service and a prime location come together to create a unique residential concept in The Hague.
View more information, brochures and pricing at residencesbydeplesman.com. Plan your viewing to discover The Hague’s heritage by contacting +31 (0)70 207 6900 or sales@deplesman.com.