Home
Housing
Dutch news & articles
Explore your new home in The Hague: The Residences by De Plesman

Explore your new home in The Hague: The Residences by De Plesman

Advertisement

Between the beach and the city centre of The Hague, you’ll find The Residences by De Plesman: fully furnished apartments offering space, style and comfort in a historic building. Designed with a keen eye for detail, each rental creates a warm and relaxing atmosphere.

Located in one of The Hague’s most distinctive heritage buildings, The Residences by De Plesman combine character, convenience and contemporary design. With the highway to Rotterdam and Amsterdam, as well as the railway station less than 10 minutes away, the apartments offer the perfect point of connection for expats.

The monumental property of the former KLM headquarters has been carefully transformed into high-quality serviced apartments, offering residents a seamless blend of historic charm and modern luxury.

“Fully serviced, equipped, and connected”

The Residences are ideal for international professionals, expats and families seeking flexibility without compromising on comfort. Whether staying for a few months or longer, residents benefit from a fully serviced concept that makes everyday living effortless.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed and move-in ready with features such as:

  • One, two or three bedrooms
  • Fully equipped kitchens
  • Private high-speed Wi-Fi
  • 43-inch TVs with international channels
  • 24/7 support from the on-site team
  • Subscription to the fully equipped gym
  • Part of the Michelin Key-rated De Plesman Hotel 

Book your viewing today!

Stay in touch from your new home

Connectivity is key. With private high-speed Wi-Fi in every apartment and international TV channels available, residents can stay connected to both their job and family worldwide.

For those working remotely or commuting, the strategic location offers excellent accessibility. Major highways to Rotterdam and Amsterdam are nearby, and public transport connections provide quick access to The Hague Central Station and surrounding cities.

Let yourself be taken care of

Residents benefit from the services and atmosphere of the neighbouring De Plesman Hotel. The exceptionally high standards in hospitality set by the Michelin Key-rated hotel can truly be felt. De Plesman’s dedicated team is available to assist with any questions or requests 24/7, offering peace of mind and professional support at all times.

Tend to your fitness, health and wellbeing

Health and well-being are valued just as highly. A subscription to the fully equipped gym allows residents to maintain their fitness routine without leaving the building. Combined with the proximity to The Hague’s beaches and green spaces, The Residences offer the perfect balance between city living and outdoor relaxation.

Experience The Hague up close

The Residences' location truly sets them apart from other accommodations. Situated between the beach and the vibrant city centre, expats can enjoy the best of both worlds. Spend weekends exploring The Hague’s cultural highlights, international restaurants and boutique shops, or unwind with a walk along the coast. Everything is just within easy reach.

Make The Residences your home

The Residences by De Plesman are more than just apartments. They offer a complete living experience. Heritage architecture, modern comfort, hotel-level service and a prime location come together to create a unique residential concept in The Hague.

View more information, brochures and pricing at residencesbydeplesman.com. Plan your viewing to discover The Hague’s heritage by contacting +31 (0)70 207 6900 or sales@deplesman.com.

Plan your viewing today!

Related Stories

Welcome to De Plesman Residences: Your new home in The HagueWelcome to De Plesman Residences: Your new home in The Hague
Four Dutch cities named among the EU’s 10 most expensive to rent inFour Dutch cities named among the EU’s 10 most expensive to rent in
Living in The Hague
Jetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to knowJetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to know
Landlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment salesLandlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment sales
Average Dutch rent costs over 1.800 euros as affordable housing dwindlesAverage Dutch rent costs over 1.800 euros as affordable housing dwindles
Dutch student rooms among most expensive in EuropeDutch student rooms among most expensive in Europe
12.000 tenants live in Dutch social housing while owning one or more homes12.000 tenants live in Dutch social housing while owning one or more homes
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Plan your viewing today!