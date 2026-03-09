Explore your new home in The Hague: The Residences by De Plesman

Between the beach and the city centre of The Hague, you’ll find The Residences by De Plesman: fully furnished apartments offering space, style and comfort in a historic building. Designed with a keen eye for detail, each rental creates a warm and relaxing atmosphere. Located in one of The Hague’s most distinctive heritage buildings, The Residences by De Plesman combine character, convenience and contemporary design. With the highway to Rotterdam and Amsterdam, as well as the railway station less than 10 minutes away, the apartments offer the perfect point of connection for expats. The monumental property of the former KLM headquarters has been carefully transformed into high-quality serviced apartments, offering residents a seamless blend of historic charm and modern luxury. “Fully serviced, equipped, and connected” The Residences are ideal for international professionals, expats and families seeking flexibility without compromising on comfort. Whether staying for a few months or longer, residents benefit from a fully serviced concept that makes everyday living effortless.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed and move-in ready with features such as: One, two or three bedrooms

Fully equipped kitchens

Private high-speed Wi-Fi

43-inch TVs with international channels

24/7 support from the on-site team

Subscription to the fully equipped gym

Part of the Michelin Key-rated De Plesman Hotel Book your viewing today! Stay in touch from your new home Connectivity is key. With private high-speed Wi-Fi in every apartment and international TV channels available, residents can stay connected to both their job and family worldwide. For those working remotely or commuting, the strategic location offers excellent accessibility. Major highways to Rotterdam and Amsterdam are nearby, and public transport connections provide quick access to The Hague Central Station and surrounding cities. Let yourself be taken care of Residents benefit from the services and atmosphere of the neighbouring De Plesman Hotel. The exceptionally high standards in hospitality set by the Michelin Key-rated hotel can truly be felt. De Plesman’s dedicated team is available to assist with any questions or requests 24/7, offering peace of mind and professional support at all times.