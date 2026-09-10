EU law to tighten Airbnb rules in the Netherlands

The European Commission has put forward a new law that would see Airbnb and other short-term let companies face new restrictions in an effort to address the affordable housing crisis.

EU law targets short-term rentals

On Wednesday, September 9, European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera presented the Affordable Housing Act, which would regulate Airbnb and other short-term let companies in a bid to reduce the affordable housing crisis.

The law would give local authorities greater power to regulate short-term lets and purchase short-term let properties in areas “under housing stress”. Certain countries, including Germany, already have methods for identifying areas “under housing stress”.

However, the Act will introduce a common methodology for assessing housing stress and “common procedural requirements governing the justification, proportionality, transparency and review of those measures”.