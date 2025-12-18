"Super flu" wave expected to hit the Netherlands in coming weeks
A “super flu” that is spreading rapidly in England is expected to make its way over to the Netherlands in the coming days and weeks. Just in time for the Christmas holidays.
Super flu spreading rapidly in England, likely to come to the Netherlands
In England, the NHS has issued a warning about a surge in flu infections, describing the situation as “Worst Case Scenario December” after flu hospitalisations surged in early December. In the first week of the month, 2.660 patients were in hospital each day with flu, the highest-ever rate recorded for this time of year.
Experts told RTL Nieuws that the “super flu” would “undoubtedly” make its way to the Netherlands in the coming days, and a wave of flu infections is likely this winter. “In recent years, the only time we haven’t had a flu epidemic was during the coronavirus pandemic, because of all the measures in place. But you can bet there will be another epidemic this winter,” flu expert Ted van Essen said.
Why is it a “super” flu?
The virus is known as the “super flu” not because it’s necessarily more dangerous than regular flu, but because it is more contagious. Anecdotally, it also seems to be leading to more hospitalisations in the Northern Hemisphere. “People seem to be more susceptible to it,” said Van Essen.
It’s also spreading rapidly because this year’s flu shot isn’t optimally suited to the dominant flu variation - something that manufacturers don’t always get right when they adjust the vaccine each year.
At-risk groups urged to get flu vaccine
After coming into contact with the virus, it usually takes three to four days for flu symptoms to develop. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and generally feeling unwell. Some people, particularly elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, might experience more severe effects, such as pneumonia.
Van Essen emphasises that while it may not totally prevent you from catching the flu, the vaccine does offer protection against serious illness. Anyone who is at risk of a serious infection, for instance due to their age or pre-existing medical conditions, is being urged to visit their GP to get the shot.
Immunologist Ger Rijkers said that “without wanting to cause too much concern”, high-risk individuals should be “vigilant” around the holidays. "It's a good tradition for families to get together around Christmas, including the oldest members,” he said. “[This is] a celebration for the flu virus.”
Editor in chief at IamExpat Media