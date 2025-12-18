"Super flu" wave expected to hit the Netherlands in coming weeks

A “super flu” that is spreading rapidly in England is expected to make its way over to the Netherlands in the coming days and weeks. Just in time for the Christmas holidays.

In England, the NHS has issued a warning about a surge in flu infections, describing the situation as “Worst Case Scenario December” after flu hospitalisations surged in early December. In the first week of the month, 2.660 patients were in hospital each day with flu, the highest-ever rate recorded for this time of year.

Experts told RTL Nieuws that the “super flu” would “undoubtedly” make its way to the Netherlands in the coming days, and a wave of flu infections is likely this winter. “In recent years, the only time we haven’t had a flu epidemic was during the coronavirus pandemic, because of all the measures in place. But you can bet there will be another epidemic this winter,” flu expert Ted van Essen said.

Why is it a “super” flu?

The virus is known as the “super flu” not because it’s necessarily more dangerous than regular flu, but because it is more contagious. Anecdotally, it also seems to be leading to more hospitalisations in the Northern Hemisphere. “People seem to be more susceptible to it,” said Van Essen.