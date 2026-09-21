Second UK air traffic outage in September delays Netherlands flights

People travelling between the Netherlands and the UK, take note: a second major UK air traffic control failure in a month has triggered widespread delays. With airline bosses slamming system management and cancellations mounting, make sure to double-check your flight status before heading to Schiphol or regional airports.

Airlines demand resignations after thousands of passengers delayed

Irish budget carrier Ryanair hit out at air traffic control operator NATS after the latest outage affected 140 of its flights and 25.000 passengers. In a statement on its website, the airline reiterated calls for NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe to resign. "UK passengers cannot continue to suffer repeated disruption because of system failures, inadequate back-up procedures and failed management," Ryanair stated.

Other major airlines operating high-frequency routes between the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands echoed the criticism. EasyJet told the BBC that the failure "once again calls into question the resilience" of the air traffic system. Wizz Air went further, stating that the repeated technical glitches have created a "national confidence crisis" in NATS.

Industry representative body Airlines UK stated that both passengers and airlines "deserve better" following the outage. Meanwhile, Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy called for "urgent and accountable" action from authorities to strengthen aviation infrastructure across the region.