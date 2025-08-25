Home
PostNL no longer shipping parcels to US due to tariffs

ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

PostNL has announced that it will no longer be possible to send parcels or packages from the Netherlands to the United States from August 23, 2025, as new import duties in the US come into effect.

Shipping from the Netherlands to the US halted

Previously, there were no import duties for packages worth up to 800 US dollars (683 euros). As of August 29, 2025, new tariffs will apply to all packages entering the US. 

The change means that PostNL will no longer be accepting parcels and packages with the US as a destination, as “US Customs has not provided clarity on how these packages would be allowed into the US”. Packages sent from the Netherlands before August 23 will arrive in the US before the new tariffs are in effect, but any sent after would not be guaranteed entry into the country. 

Several European countries pause US parcel shipping

“We are therefore exploring various alternatives for sending parcels and packages to the United States,” said PostNL in the announcement. Letters and documents can still be sent to the US via PostNL.

Other European countries have reportedly also paused deliveries to the US. Postal companies in Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, and Scandinavian countries are no longer shipping parcels to the US due to the lack of guidance from US Customs. 

