Low water levels force one-way traffic along major Dutch shipping route
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Cargo ships along the IJssel river between Zutphen and Westervoort in the Netherlands will face one-way traffic restrictions starting Friday, September 25, 2026. Executive agency Rijkswaterstaat announced the emergency measure due to critically low water levels, which have made passing safely in both directions impossible.
One-way restriction & 300km detour for shipping
Water levels in parts of the river have dropped to just 1,45 metres. The affected stretch between Zutphen and Westervoort is narrow and winding, making two-way navigation unsafe for commercial vessels.
Under the new rules, vessels are only permitted to sail southbound in the direction of Arnhem. As a result, freight ships entering the IJssel from Germany will have to make a detour of up to 300 kilometres via Tiel, Amsterdam, and the IJsselmeer to reach destinations such as Zutphen.
Industry reaction & persistent regional drought
Industry association Royal Inland Navigation the Netherlands (Koninklijke Binnenvaart Nederland) described the restriction as a "necessary evil", according to NU. While the longer route demands significantly more time and fuel, the organisation noted that one-way traffic remains preferable to a complete closure of the waterway.
Despite recent rainfall in the Netherlands, water levels along the IJssel remain critically low. Prolonged dry conditions across the Rhine catchment area in Germany and Switzerland have severely reduced the volume of water flowing into the river at Lobith.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media