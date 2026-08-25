Following soon after the rare solar eclipse, another spectacular natural phenomenon is set to take place this week. On Friday, August 28, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible over the Netherlands - and this time no eclipse glasses are needed!

Lunar eclipse takes place on August 28

In the early hours of August 28, the Netherlands is set to witness a partial lunar eclipse. This occurs when the Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon, causing the Earth to cast a shadow over the moon.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a red glow, also known as a blood moon. Unfortunately, only a partial lunar eclipse is taking place this time, with 93 percent of the moon being covered by the Earth’s umbra, which means only part of the moon will appear red. The next total lunar eclipse is set to take place on December 31, 2028, reports NOS.

How to view the partial lunar eclipse in the Netherlands

According to Weeronline, the lunar eclipse will begin at 3.23am, peaking at around 6.14am. The celestial event should be over by 9.04am. To stand the best chance of getting a glimpse of the eclipse, you should look towards the southwest.