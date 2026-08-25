Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Partial lunar eclipse to be visible over the Netherlands on August 28

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible over the Netherlands on August 28

Lunar Eclipse Netherlands

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Following soon after the rare solar eclipse, another spectacular natural phenomenon is set to take place this week. On Friday, August 28, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible over the Netherlands - and this time no eclipse glasses are needed!

Lunar eclipse takes place on August 28

In the early hours of August 28, the Netherlands is set to witness a partial lunar eclipse. This occurs when the Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon, causing the Earth to cast a shadow over the moon. 

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a red glow, also known as a blood moon. Unfortunately, only a partial lunar eclipse is taking place this time, with 93 percent of the moon being covered by the Earth’s umbra, which means only part of the moon will appear red. The next total lunar eclipse is set to take place on December 31, 2028, reports NOS

How to view the partial lunar eclipse in the Netherlands

According to Weeronline, the lunar eclipse will begin at 3.23am, peaking at around 6.14am. The celestial event should be over by 9.04am. To stand the best chance of getting a glimpse of the eclipse, you should look towards the southwest.

As with the solar eclipse, it is best to head to a spot with an unobstructed view of the horizon, such as a national park or beach, especially since the moon is very low when the lunar eclipse is at its peak. Visibility will also depend on the weather, requiring clear skies. However, some rain is expected on Friday, so hopefully it will clear up in time. 

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

The Netherlands anticipates a stormy autumn after a record summerThe Netherlands anticipates a stormy autumn after a record summer
KNMI reveals Dutch storm names for 2026/2027KNMI reveals Dutch storm names for 2026/2027
The Netherlands records hottest summer ever in 2026, says KNMI The Netherlands records hottest summer ever in 2026, says KNMI
KNMI issues code yellow warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes KNMI issues code yellow warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes
Rain and cooler weather return to the Netherlands but drought remainsRain and cooler weather return to the Netherlands but drought remains
Dutch heat record from 1947 broken as tropical days pile upDutch heat record from 1947 broken as tropical days pile up
Amsterdam and Utrecht face daytime water ban amid drought Amsterdam and Utrecht face daytime water ban amid drought
Clear skies set for solar eclipse in the Netherlands as hot weather rolls inClear skies set for solar eclipse in the Netherlands as hot weather rolls in
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.