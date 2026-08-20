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KNMI issues code yellow warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes

KNMI issues code yellow warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes

Storm Netherlands

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By Simone Jacobs

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A code yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms, hail and potential tornadoes on Thursday, August 20. The warning applies to coastal areas in the Netherlands.

Dutch weather warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow for the Dutch provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Zeeland and the Wadden Islands until at least 6pm on August 20. 

KNMI warns of thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour and even waterspouts, which have been spotted over the sea. “Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by this,” warns KNMI.

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According to NOS, waterspouts, which resemble tornadoes, form over large bodies of water where severe wind gusts can build up. However, waterspouts are not as dangerous as tornadoes, as they lose their power once they touch land. 

Heavy showers to continue into Friday

Weather forecasts show that the heavy rain will continue into Friday. It will start to clear up at the weekend, with Sunday seeing the sun shine more frequently, reports Weeronline

Heavy thunderstorms have also been affecting neighbouring countries. Germany has seen storms ripping roofs off houses near Berlin and uprooting trees. The weather even caused a fatality in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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