KNMI issues code yellow warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes

A code yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms, hail and potential tornadoes on Thursday, August 20. The warning applies to coastal areas in the Netherlands.

Dutch weather warning for thunderstorms and tornadoes

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow for the Dutch provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Zeeland and the Wadden Islands until at least 6pm on August 20.

KNMI warns of thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour and even waterspouts, which have been spotted over the sea. “Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by this,” warns KNMI.

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According to NOS, waterspouts, which resemble tornadoes, form over large bodies of water where severe wind gusts can build up. However, waterspouts are not as dangerous as tornadoes, as they lose their power once they touch land.