International students boost Dutch economy more than they cost, says CPB

While the Netherlands may have to spend money on international students, new research has shown that they more than make up for it, benefiting the economy and alleviating worker shortages.

International student contributions to Dutch economy outweigh costs

The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) conducted a study at the request of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science to determine the costs and benefits of international students in the Netherlands. Overall, the study found that foreign students have a net positive contribution to the country’s finances.

Students from the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the EU countries as well as Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, may cost the Dutch government money through student finance, social security, and healthcare. But these costs are more than recouped later through tax revenues, according to the CPB study.

However, non-EEA students make the largest contributions because they fully fund their own studies, costing the Dutch government little to no money. They are also more likely to stay in the Netherlands after they graduate, earn more on average and therefore pay more income tax.