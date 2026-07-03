Over half of young adults in the Netherlands don't want children, survey finds

An RTL Nieuwspanel study has found that over half of young adults in the Netherlands either do not want children or are still undecided. Financial pressures and a lack of affordable housing are some of the reasons people are opting not to become parents.

53 percent of young adults question parenthood

The study found that 53 percent of 18-to 35-year-olds living in the Netherlands have “no desire” to have children or remain unsure about whether or not they will. Respondents gave several reasons for choosing not to have kids, ranging from “not want[ing] to give up their freedom and lifestyle” to “societal tensions or climate change”.

A lack of housing also plays a major role, with many struggling to secure somewhere to rent and young people often unable to afford to buy. According to recent analysis, only 20 percent of Dutch homes are affordable for average-income households.

Two recently published studies, which were the first of their kind, also found a strong link between increased mobile phone and social media use and declining birth rates.