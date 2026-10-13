How to choose a cross-border financial advisor in the Netherlands

For internationally mobile professionals and US expats living in the Netherlands, cross-border financial planning requires careful navigation. Careers, investments, businesses and families often span multiple countries, while tax obligations, retirement arrangements and financial regulations do not always align neatly across borders. Financial planning for US expats in the Netherlands US citizens living in the Netherlands remain subject to US taxation regardless of where they live. As a result, financial decisions often have implications in two countries at once and can complicate financial planning. Opening an investment account, purchasing a local investment fund, exercising stock options, managing restricted stock units (RSUs) or planning for retirement may seem straightforward from a Dutch perspective but can create unintended consequences under US tax rules. Many people discover these issues only after they've already moved country. As more people become international, choosing the right financial advisor has become increasingly important.

What to look for in a cross-border financial advisor When evaluating potential cross-border wealth managers, several factors should be considered. International financial & tax expertise International financial planning requires understanding the realities of living, working and investing across borders. While many internationally mobile families may already work with accountants, attorneys and other specialists, finding professionals who understand how decisions made in one country can affect outcomes in another can be difficult. Not every financial advisor is set up to work with clients living or working abroad. Regulations differ by jurisdiction, and advisors serving clients in the Netherlands and across Europe may require specific authorisations in addition to US registration.

To provide the best possible advice, a qualified advisor should understand: US expat tax considerations

Multi-currency investment planning

International estate and retirement coordination

Equity compensation, including stock options and RSUs

Account and custody considerations across jurisdictions

Coordination with accountants and legal professionals in multiple countries For US citizens in the Netherlands, familiarity with FATCA, FBAR reporting, and PFIC rules is particularly important. Many investment funds commonly available in Europe may have unintended tax consequences for US taxpayers if not properly evaluated. Why working with an independent fiduciary advisor matters For international families, conflicts of interest can be magnified when investment decisions and tax considerations span multiple countries. Working with an independent fiduciary advisor helps ensure recommendations align with a client's broader objectives rather than commissions or sales incentives.