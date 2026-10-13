How to choose a cross-border financial advisor in the Netherlands
For internationally mobile professionals and US expats living in the Netherlands, cross-border financial planning requires careful navigation. Careers, investments, businesses and families often span multiple countries, while tax obligations, retirement arrangements and financial regulations do not always align neatly across borders.
Financial planning for US expats in the Netherlands
US citizens living in the Netherlands remain subject to US taxation regardless of where they live. As a result, financial decisions often have implications in two countries at once and can complicate financial planning.
Opening an investment account, purchasing a local investment fund, exercising stock options, managing restricted stock units (RSUs) or planning for retirement may seem straightforward from a Dutch perspective but can create unintended consequences under US tax rules. Many people discover these issues only after they've already moved country.
As more people become international, choosing the right financial advisor has become increasingly important.
What to look for in a cross-border financial advisor
When evaluating potential cross-border wealth managers, several factors should be considered.
International financial & tax expertise
International financial planning requires understanding the realities of living, working and investing across borders.
While many internationally mobile families may already work with accountants, attorneys and other specialists, finding professionals who understand how decisions made in one country can affect outcomes in another can be difficult.
Not every financial advisor is set up to work with clients living or working abroad. Regulations differ by jurisdiction, and advisors serving clients in the Netherlands and across Europe may require specific authorisations in addition to US registration.
To provide the best possible advice, a qualified advisor should understand:
- US expat tax considerations
- Multi-currency investment planning
- International estate and retirement coordination
- Equity compensation, including stock options and RSUs
- Account and custody considerations across jurisdictions
- Coordination with accountants and legal professionals in multiple countries
For US citizens in the Netherlands, familiarity with FATCA, FBAR reporting, and PFIC rules is particularly important. Many investment funds commonly available in Europe may have unintended tax consequences for US taxpayers if not properly evaluated.
Why working with an independent fiduciary advisor matters
For international families, conflicts of interest can be magnified when investment decisions and tax considerations span multiple countries.
Working with an independent fiduciary advisor helps ensure recommendations align with a client's broader objectives rather than commissions or sales incentives.
Cross-border asset custody & currency risk management
Where assets are held also matters when making a decision. Clients are often surprised to learn that a relocation can affect their ability to maintain investment accounts or open new ones.
Additionally, cross-border accounts must account for EUR/USD currency risk, ensuring long-term portfolio growth isn't degraded by unhedged foreign exchange fluctuations.
An experienced advisory firm should have custodial relationships designed to support clients wherever life takes them, helping provide continuity as careers, residences and family circumstances change.
Choosing the right long-term partner
International wealth management is highly specialised. The right advisor should understand not only investments, but also the broader realities of a global life.
For affluent professionals and families building lives in the Netherlands, the goal is often more than portfolio management. It is having a coordinated strategy that brings together wealth, tax considerations and long-term planning.
Since 1995, Noesis Capital Management has specialised in cross-border wealth management. The firm advises clients in more than 30 countries and combines discretionary portfolio management with coordinated planning designed for internationally mobile individuals and families.
Working closely with trusted tax and legal professionals, Noesis helps clients manage the financial complexities of living across borders.
Speak with a cross-border financial advisor
Navigating wealth management across the Netherlands and the United States requires specialised oversight. To learn how an independent cross-border financial advisor in the Netherlands can align your global investments, contact Noesis Capital Management to start a conversation.
Noesis Capital Management is an independent Registered Investment Advisor registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and, through its European affiliate Noesis B.V., regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), enabling the firm to serve clients across the European Union.