Hello Dutch spring weather

You may have noticed that some golden rays of sun managed to find your face today instead of the freezing cold rain the past weeks brought. It looks like the sunshine is here to stay for a while.

Spring weather in the Netherlands

This week, it seems as though the cold and wet won’t be bothering us too much, as according to Weeronline, we can expect a dry week, with Mr Sunshine finally making an appearance. On Tuesday, February 12, temperatures of around 8C are forecasted with a possibility of sunny spells. There will still be clouds in the sky, however, and a moderate breeze blowing. During the night, temperatures will not drop below 3C.

Wednesday, February 13, will also be dry with sunny spells later in the day and temperatures of about 8C to 9C. Not bad for Dutch weather if you ask us.