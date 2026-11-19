Ever wondered where car dealers buy their cars? In the used electric vehicle (EV) market, most of the supply comes from former lease cars. These are sold through online auctions open only to dealers. Dealers then set a sticker price that also covers their showroom costs. Opaque pricing, haggling and add-on warranty packages have long been the norm when buying a used car. Until now. The founders of Swapfiets (the bike subscription with the blue front tyre) found a clever way to give you access to the best EV deals. The market you never see Here's the hack: most used electric cars in the Netherlands come off a lease contract after about five years and get sold through an online auction. Not the kind the average buyer can bid on. These auctions are only open to car traders, including the dealerships selling to you.

On top of the auction price, a dealer usually adds the cost of: Renting a showroom

Paying a sales team

Keeping the car on the lot for weeks before it sells

Repairs, with a markup None of that shows up on the sticker. You just see one number, with no way to tell how much of it is the car and how much is markup. On top of that, EVs are a relatively new technology and it takes expertise to find the best option for your situation. Auction prices, without the dealer Eccasion is an online platform that buys directly at those same auctions for you, and sells only electric cars. Its specialist EV knowledge takes the worry and uncertainty out of buying a used EV.

There's no dealership to walk into, but that doesn't mean skipping the safety net. Every car gets a full professional inspection: tyres, bodywork, any damage, plus an independent Aviloo battery health report. That way you know exactly what you're getting before you commit to anything. Also, if you change your mind, there's a 14-day trial period with a money-back guarantee. Essentially, Eccasion turns the buying experience on its head. Instead of working everything out yourself from a showroom's limited EV stock, you create a search request and receive your best matches from the auctions. Before you place a bid, Eccasion's EV experts curate the vehicles and answer all your questions. Perhaps the best part? There's no haggling: you pay the market price, so you never pay too much. How it actually works Tell Eccasion what you're after (brand, model, budget) and get matched to cars at auction, or browse the current listings yourself. Ask for more information on any car and find out its condition, price estimate, even the margin the platform itself makes. Want to bid? A refundable €1.000 deposit secures your maximum offer. Eccasion never bids above it. If you win, the car goes through inspection, battery testing and any agreed repairs (charged at cost). You can pick it up within two to three weeks. Test drive it at pickup and you still have 14 days to change your mind and get a full refund. Start your search today! Built with newcomers in mind If you're new to the Netherlands, not having to negotiate in a showroom matters more than you might think. Eccasion handles it all: no arguing in Dutch, no guessing whether a seller's paperwork checks out, no untangling the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) rules yourself. Support is available in English.