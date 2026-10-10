Noisy neighbours in the Netherlands? Here are your rights as a tenant

Footsteps from upstairs. A heat pump humming through the wall. Bass music on a Friday night. Most expats renting in Amsterdam, The Hague or Rotterdam have experienced some version of this, and most assume it's simply part of living in an old Dutch building with thin walls. That assumption is often wrong. The Netherlands has legal noise limits that protect tenants, and most people never find out they apply to them.

What the law actually says

Dutch building regulations (Besluit bouwwerken leefomgeving) set maximum noise levels for sound travelling between dwellings, both airborne noise like music or voices and impact noise like footsteps. These limits apply to noise from installations too, including the heat pumps and air conditioning units that have become common on balconies and facades.

A heat pump at your property boundary, for example, is generally not allowed to exceed 40 dB(A), and if the sound has a noticeable tonal hum, the effective limit is stricter still. In practice, a lot of installed units exceed this, simply because they were placed without anyone checking the distance to the nearest bedroom window.

If your home does not meet these limits, you are not just “unlucky.” You have grounds for action.