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Noisy neighbours in the Netherlands? Here are your rights as a tenant

Noisy neighbours in the Netherlands? Here are your rights as a tenant

Noisy Neighbour Netherlands

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Lucas Keizer

Footsteps from upstairs. A heat pump humming through the wall. Bass music on a Friday night. Most expats renting in Amsterdam, The Hague or Rotterdam have experienced some version of this, and most assume it's simply part of living in an old Dutch building with thin walls. That assumption is often wrong. The Netherlands has legal noise limits that protect tenants, and most people never find out they apply to them.

What the law actually says

Dutch building regulations (Besluit bouwwerken leefomgeving) set maximum noise levels for sound travelling between dwellings, both airborne noise like music or voices and impact noise like footsteps. These limits apply to noise from installations too, including the heat pumps and air conditioning units that have become common on balconies and facades.

A heat pump at your property boundary, for example, is generally not allowed to exceed 40 dB(A), and if the sound has a noticeable tonal hum, the effective limit is stricter still. In practice, a lot of installed units exceed this, simply because they were placed without anyone checking the distance to the nearest bedroom window.

If your home does not meet these limits, you are not just “unlucky.” You have grounds for action.

How to prove it

The starting point for any noise complaint is usually a conversation: with the neighbour, the landlord, or the the owners' association (VvE) managing the building. That resolves a good number of cases on its own. When it doesn't, the next step is an independent noise measurement carried out according to the Dutch measurement standard NEN 5077. This produces an objective, legally recognised report showing whether the noise level in your home actually exceeds what is allowed.

That report matters because it turns “my neighbours are loud” into a documented fact. It is the kind of evidence that a landlord, a municipality, or the Huurcommissie (Dutch Rent Tribunal) will actually act on.

A measurement typically costs between 1.200 euros and 2.500 euros, depending on what needs to be tested. Here is something many expats don't know: if you have legal aid insurance (rechtsbijstandsverzekering), through your employer or privately, it often covers this cost as part of a neighbour dispute. It's worth checking your policy before assuming this is an out-of-pocket expense.

The Huurcommissie: an underused option

If a measurement confirms that your apartment falls short of the legal noise standard, you can take your case to the Huurcommissie and request a rent reduction. This is a formal, government-backed procedure, not a threat you make to your landlord, and it exists specifically for situations like persistent noise, poor maintenance, or other defects that affect your enjoyment of the property. Most expats have never heard of it, largely because it is rarely mentioned outside Dutch-language tenant forums.

What you can do, step by step

  1. Document the noise. Note when it happens, how often, and how it affects you.
  2. Raise it with your neighbour or landlord first. Many issues get resolved at this stage.
  3. If that doesn't work, contact your VvE or municipality, especially for installation noise like heat pumps and air conditioning.
  4. Consider an independent noise measurement if the problem persists. Check your insurance policy first.
  5. If the measurement confirms a violation, you can approach the Huurcommissie for a rent reduction, or use the report in a dispute with your landlord.

How to resolve noise issues with your neighbours

Noise complaints are rarely about being overly sensitive. Dutch law sets real, enforceable limits, and practical routes exist to address it, even if the process feels unfamiliar as a newcomer. Knowing the steps, and that help is available in English, is often the difference between putting up with it and actually fixing it.

Lucas Keizer
Lucas Keizer

Acoustic consultant at KGI Groep

Lucas Keizer is an acoustic consultant and the owner of KGI Groep (Kenniscentrum Geluidsisolatie) in Amsterdam, specialising in building acoustics and noise assessments. He regularly writes and speaks about noise, housing and tenant rights, and has been quoted in Trouw and published in Bouwwereld, Het Houtblad and Vastgoedjournaal.Read more

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