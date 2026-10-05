Family chiropractic care in The Hague: From pregnancy to postpartum & beyond

For Inge Oosthuizen, a chiropractor at Advanced Chiropractic Studio in The Hague, the story of her career began even before she was born. After a difficult forceps delivery with her older sister, her mother received chiropractic treatment to realign her pelvis. Her next birth, with Inge, was a smooth, natural delivery and so swift her mother joked Inge arrived before the doctor and her dad even made it into the room. That story planted an early fascination with pregnancy and birth, which, combined with her own positive experience with chiropractic care in high school, solidified her career path. It was clear to Inge that she wanted to work with the human body, optimise health and support women through pregnancy and motherhood. Building a life and practice in the Netherlands Inge earned her chiropractic degree from the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and graduated in 2010. Shortly after completing her studies, she met her husband Barend, also a chiropractor, and they moved to the Netherlands.

Today, the couple run Advanced Chiropractic Studio, located in the heart of The Hague. The studio has become much more than simply a place to work. It is where the team cares for individuals and families through many stages of life, from pregnancy and the first weeks of a baby’s life to childhood, adulthood, and even the end stages of life. Supporting women through pregnancy and postpartum Pregnancy care remains one of the areas closest to Inge’s heart. During the nine months of pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes enormous physical changes, including changes to posture, centre of gravity, pelvis, and spine as the baby grows. A chiropractor supports a woman's musculoskeletal health and nervous system function through these changes, helping expectant mothers move and function as comfortably as possible.

Inge’s passion is rooted in personal experience as well as professional expertise. Having been through two pregnancies herself, including one with twins, and receiving regular adjustments throughout, Inge understands the physical demands of pregnancy firsthand, making her even more passionate about supporting other women. Her care frequently extends into the postpartum period, which can bring another enormous transition for a woman. Feeding, carrying and caring for a newborn can place completely new demands on the spine and body. Gentle care for babies and children In addition to pre- and post-natal care, Inge also focuses on pediatric chiropractic care for babies and children. When parents bring in their newborns, she gently assesses the infant’s spinal alignment, movement and nervous system function, helping ease any tension resulting from the physical stresses of birth.