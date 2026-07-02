EU must suspend EES over busy summer months, says ACI

Airports and airlines have urged the European Union (EU) to suspend its recently implemented Entry/Exit System (EES) over the busy summer period, or risk “undermining EU reputation” among international travellers.

EES disruption has “reached critical point”

In an open letter to EU President Ursula von der Leyen, the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, which represents airlines and airports, has called on the bloc to suspend the EES system over the busy summer travel period.

The letter urged that while the busiest period is yet to begin, “passengers have already been forced to queue for extended periods outside terminal buildings and on exposed aprons because border control facilities cannot process arrivals quickly enough.”

The EES was fully implemented on April 10, 2026, and requires non-EU citizens to log their passport details and biometric data when they initially enter any EU country, before proceeding to passport control.