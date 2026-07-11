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EU delays ETIAS launch until 2027 due to EES border chaos

EU delays ETIAS launch until 2027 due to EES border chaos

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By
Olivia Logan
Simone Jacobs

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The rollout of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) for the EU has been delayed until 2027. Here’s what passengers need to know.

Border chaos prompts ETIAS posponement

Many airline passengers are experiencing long waits at passport control and delayed flights this summer due to the chaos that followed the rollout of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES).

Airlines and airports have called on the EU to “take stock of reality” and pause the EES over the busy summer period. But the bloc has not heeded their call, saying an EES suspension is “not needed” when there are only “20 difficult spots” where long queues have been a problem.

Now, however, the EU has announced that it will pause the rollout of a separate new EU visa system, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, commonly known as ETIAS. 

According to the Financial Times (FT), which first reported the postponement, the ETIAS is now “unlikely to be rolled out this year” due to “chaotic rollout of a separate electronic border-check system [that has] disrupted visits to the bloc”.

The ETIAS was initially due to launch in 2022 but has been consistently delayed. The most recent abandoned launch date was the “last quarter of 2026”; it has now been postponed to 2027.

What is the ETIAS?

While the EES is a border control system that requires non-EU citizens to log their passport details and biometric data when they first enter any EU country, the ETIAS is a travel authorisation document that visa-exempt nationals need to travel to 30 European countries, including the Netherlands.

Nationals of 59 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, Brazil and Colombia, enjoy visa-free travel to the EU. The ETIAS requires all visa-exempt nationals to complete a form with their personal, passport, and security information before they travel, and to pay 20 euros to receive authorisation.

This single authorisation is linked to their passport, is valid for up to three years, and allows multiple trips. Once the ETIAS launches, the FT estimates that the rollout will impact 1,4 billion people from visa-exempt countries.

Non-EU citizens with a Dutch residence permit, however, will not be required to complete an ETIAS; they can simply show their passport and residence permit at the border.

When the system is finally rolled out, there will also be a six-month transition period. During the transition period, relevant passengers should complete the ETIAS form, but those who haven’t will not be denied entry at the border.

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Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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