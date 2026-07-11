EU delays ETIAS launch until 2027 due to EES border chaos

The rollout of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) for the EU has been delayed until 2027. Here’s what passengers need to know. Border chaos prompts ETIAS posponement Many airline passengers are experiencing long waits at passport control and delayed flights this summer due to the chaos that followed the rollout of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES). Airlines and airports have called on the EU to “take stock of reality” and pause the EES over the busy summer period. But the bloc has not heeded their call, saying an EES suspension is “not needed” when there are only “20 difficult spots” where long queues have been a problem. Now, however, the EU has announced that it will pause the rollout of a separate new EU visa system, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, commonly known as ETIAS.

According to the Financial Times (FT), which first reported the postponement, the ETIAS is now “unlikely to be rolled out this year” due to “chaotic rollout of a separate electronic border-check system [that has] disrupted visits to the bloc”. The ETIAS was initially due to launch in 2022 but has been consistently delayed. The most recent abandoned launch date was the “last quarter of 2026”; it has now been postponed to 2027. What is the ETIAS? While the EES is a border control system that requires non-EU citizens to log their passport details and biometric data when they first enter any EU country, the ETIAS is a travel authorisation document that visa-exempt nationals need to travel to 30 European countries, including the Netherlands. Nationals of 59 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, Brazil and Colombia, enjoy visa-free travel to the EU. The ETIAS requires all visa-exempt nationals to complete a form with their personal, passport, and security information before they travel, and to pay 20 euros to receive authorisation.