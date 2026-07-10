Summer delays expected at airports as EU rejects calls to pause EES

Airports are braced for delays during the busy summer period as the European Union (EU) has refused to hit pause on the new Entry/Exit System (EES). This comes after calls from the Airports Council International (ACI) to suspend the system to help airports deal with the surge in travellers in the coming months.

EES suspension “not needed”, says EU

The Airports Council International (ACI) Europe recently called on EU President Ursula von der Leyen to temporarily suspend the EES system. According to reports by the Guardian, the EU has since rejected the proposal, meaning the biometric border control system will remain in place.

While recognising that out of a total of 1.500 EU border crossing points, there are “20 difficult spots” where extensive queues are a problem, a full-blown suspension of the entry system was “not needed” and also “not possible”.

The EU explained that it would be infeasible for the system to operate in only some countries and could lead to an “unfortunate situation of travellers stranded at border crossings.”