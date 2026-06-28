Ryanair will no longer charge families extra to sit together

Ryanair has announced that it will no longer charge parents to sit with their children. But families will have to sit at the rear of the plane if they want to sit together for free.

Ryanair changes family seating policy

Ryanair has scrapped a “mandatory fee” charging parents to sit with their children. Going forward, once parents have checked into their flight, they will be offered a seat next to their child free of charge.

Previously, parents travelling with children aged two to 11 had to pay around nine euros for what Ryanair called a “mandatory family seat”. Once parents had booked the seat, up to four children could sit beside them at no extra cost.

Passengers travelling without children are not required to pay for a seat reservation, but may book their preferred seat for a fee or be randomly allocated one for free.