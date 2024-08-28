Home
Eindhoven Airport halts all flights due to network failure

By Simone Jacobs

Since the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 28, all flights to and from Eindhoven Airport have been halted. No planes can take off or land at the Dutch airport due to a network outage, and it remains unclear when the disruption will end.

No air traffic at Eindhoven Airport

The first flights usually depart from the airport in Eindhoven from 7am. However, a malfunction was discovered when starting up, resulting in no flights to or from the airport on Wednesday. Many flights have been cancelled or diverted to neighbouring countries.

“Due to a network failure, no air traffic can be handled at Eindhoven Airport. It is still unclear when the disruption will be resolved. A solution is being worked on,” said Eindhoven Airport in a statement. Flights with airlines such as Ryanair, Transavia and Wizz Air have been affected by the halt in air traffic.

Confusion for air passengers

According to Omroep Brabant, crowds of travellers at the airport have complained about not knowing what is going on. “We haven’t been told what’s going on for a few hours,” one person told Omroep Brabant.

The European air traffic centre Eurocontrol has said that “high delays” are likely and that the airport will most likely not restore flights before 1pm on Wednesday. No other airports in the Netherlands appear to be affected.

Thumb image credit: Peter Gudella / Shutterstock.com 

