Dutch parliament majority for nuclear power plants

Three parties in the Dutch House of Representatives support the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) plans to build more nuclear power plants in the Netherlands. The three parties, which form a majority in the House of Representatives, are the Party for Freedom (PVV), the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the Forum for Democracy (FvD). The VVD is, of course, in support of these plans.

Nuclear power as an energy source in the Netherlands

Whilst the aforementioned political parties support the proposal to build more nuclear power plants, they also point out the drawbacks, such as nuclear waste and the fact that building such a plant takes a long time and that it is an expensive energy source. However, they believe that the Netherlands cannot afford to dismiss it outright.

The VVD is the ruling party of the coalition, with the PVV and CDA following behind in the number of seats. VVD chairman Dijkhoff is happy that the discussion is now on the table and wants to look into whether a company would be interested in building a nuclear power plant and what the government has to do to support this.

One party not particularly happy about the topic is the Reformed Political Party (SPG). This party is neither for nor against nuclear energy, but does feel that the topic needs to be discussed. The Socialist Party (SP) is not instantly dismissive of nuclear energy; nevertheless, it will wait for serious proposals.