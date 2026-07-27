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Dutch households that fail to switch to smart energy meters face fines

Dutch households that fail to switch to smart energy meters face fines

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By Simone Jacobs

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Households in the Netherlands that fail to replace old analogue energy meters with new smart meters face fines of up to 1.650 euros. Smart energy meters must be installed in all Dutch homes by the end of 2027.

Replacements for old energy meters mandatory by end of 2027

Under the Energy Act, all Dutch households are required to replace analogue energy meters with smart energy meters. Residents with the old meters will receive a letter from their grid operator starting from this year to make an appointment for free replacement, reports NU.nl.

“You will only receive an offer letter when your grid operator starts replacing meters in your area. You can calmly wait for this letter,” the National Inspectorate of Digital Infrastructure (RDI) explains in a guide. All old analogue meters or digital one-way meters must be replaced by the end of 2027.

According to NU.nl, some residents may not be motivated to make the switch because older meters allow them to feed electricity back into the grid at a reduced cost.

If an appointment is not made after six weeks, the grid operator will report this to the RDI, which will send a reminder. Penalty payments will be issued after continued refusal.

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Fines up to 1.650 euros for refusing smart energy meters

Households that fail to replace old meters with smart energy meters face fines. A home without solar panels will have to pay a penalty of 100 euros, while one with solar panels will be expected to pay 550 euros.

However, the RDI checks to see if a booking for a replacement has been made every three weeks. If a household has still not complied, another fine will be issued. This can happen a maximum of three times, which means a penalty total of between 300 and 1.650 euros. 

Further failure to cooperate will result in the RDI beginning the process from the beginning, which could result in even more penalties. “The amounts mentioned are based on the benefits that can currently be achieved by postponing the energy meter replacement. The RDI may adjust these amounts if market conditions change,” writes the RDI. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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