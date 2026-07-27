Dutch households that fail to switch to smart energy meters face fines

Households in the Netherlands that fail to replace old analogue energy meters with new smart meters face fines of up to 1.650 euros. Smart energy meters must be installed in all Dutch homes by the end of 2027.

Replacements for old energy meters mandatory by end of 2027

Under the Energy Act, all Dutch households are required to replace analogue energy meters with smart energy meters. Residents with the old meters will receive a letter from their grid operator starting from this year to make an appointment for free replacement, reports NU.nl.

“You will only receive an offer letter when your grid operator starts replacing meters in your area. You can calmly wait for this letter,” the National Inspectorate of Digital Infrastructure (RDI) explains in a guide. All old analogue meters or digital one-way meters must be replaced by the end of 2027.

According to NU.nl, some residents may not be motivated to make the switch because older meters allow them to feed electricity back into the grid at a reduced cost.