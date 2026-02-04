Shipping Agent (TEMP 6-8 weeks)

Are you ready to take on an exciting challenge in logistics? We're looking for a skilled Shipping Agent to manage national and international shipments, handle transport documentation, and work closely with carriers. In this position you will be present in the warehouse and must be proficient with a forklift!

Do you have experience with international shipping documents? Are you proficient in English and MS Office? Are you forklift certified?

This 6-8 week opportunity offers a chance to make an impact in a company that values innovation and teamwork. Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now!

The Shipping Agent, reporting to the Shipping Lead, is responsible for organizing, preparing, documenting, loading, and managing the administrative tasks for both national and international shipments.

Key Responsibilities





Transport Documentation and Administration

* Administer national and international transport preparations;

* Book and enter transport orders into systems;

* Ensure required documents are created for each shipment;

* Record price and service agreements with carriers;

* Ensure compliance with transport-related laws and regulations.





Carrier Selection and Management

* Create specifications for requested shipments;

* Request and evaluate quotes based on volume, delivery time, and other criteria;

* Negotiate price agreements with selected carriers.





Internal and External Communication

* Act as a liaison between internal departments and external carriers/forwarders;

* Respond to transport-related inquiries and requests;

* Verify incoming carrier invoices for accuracy.





Physical Support

* Assist with loading shipments.





Through our agency, you will receive a temporary contract for the duration of the assignment.

The salary indication for this role is between €3000 - €4000 gross per month based on a full-time workweek. The salary is based on education and experience.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.