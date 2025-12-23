Order picker - Warehouse

Posted on December 23, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 hours per week
About this role

Do you have experience in Order Picking & Packing and are you available to start soon? We are recruiting multiple people to join our client’s warehouse team in Sloterdijk-Amsterdam. Apply promptly as the deadline closes Wednesday December 24th at 12:00!

About the job
In the role of Order Picker you are on your feet picking and packing of orders in a fast-paced and target driven international logistic environment. 

Requirements: 

  • Previous order picking / warehouse experience is a must.
  • Full-time availability from Monday through Friday is a must.
  • Two shifts available: morning shift 07:00-15:30 and afternoon shift 15:30-23:00.
  • Able to start as of January 5th and work until the end of January 2026 (possibly longer).
  • Good command of English (Dutch not required)
  • The gross hourly salary ranges from €10.00 to €14.80 (depending on age/youth wage), plus holiday allowance and accrued vacation hours.

Salary

EUR 0 - 14

Application Procedure

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Wednesday December 24th at 12:00! Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.

